Gmail's latest update could finally declutter your inbox - and get rid of all those old subscriptions you never use

Gmail will now display how many times you've had emails from subscriptions

The tool supports one-click unsubscriptions and sender blocking

Google is also using AI to reduce scams

Gmail is rolling out a new 'Manage subscriptions' feature for mobile and web users to address all the old subscription emails they've gathered over the years in a bid to help declutter email inboxes at last.

The new tool will allow users to view and unsubscribe from all active email subscriptions in one place, from the navigation drawer of the app or website.

Initially tested earlier in 2025, the feature is now being widely rolled out across Android, iOS and web experiences, with full availability coming in the next two weeks or so.

Besides listing all active subscriptions from the likes of newspapers, subscriptions and shops, the popular email provider will also help you identify which subscriptions to cut by showing the number of emails you've received from each sender in recent weeks.

Senders who support one-click unsubscribe will be the easiest to get rid of, but Google has thought about ones that don't by building a sender blocking tool into the feature, too.

Separate research from EmailTooltester suggests that the average email user now receives more than 80 messages per day, nearly half of which (49%) are spam – the equivalent of 162 billion spam emails sent globally every day.

Although Google claims that AI-based filters have helped reduce scam emails by 35%, that only addresses malicious emails. With many users now counting two or more decades of online life behind them, the number of inadvertent mailing lists plaguing Gmail inboxes is at an all-time high, with many stemming from before enhanced consumer protections like newsletter opt-in came in.

