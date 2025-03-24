Gmail is adding a new Gemini AI tool to help smarten up your work emails
Contextual Smart Replies launches on Gmail for business users
- Contextual Smart Replies comes to Gmail Business and Enterprise tiers
- Users will be given a selection of pre-written replies to emails
- Suggestions will consider the entire email thread
Finding the right words for those important business emails could soon be easier than ever thanks to a new Google Gemini AI tool for Gmail.
The email provider is adding "contextual smart replies" into Gmail for its business-focused offerings, allowing its Gemini AI tool to do the heavy lifting (and thinking) when it comes to writing better emails.
The feature uses Gemini to analyze the context of an email, and then suggest and offer more detailed responses in order to, "fully capture the intent of your message".
Smarter replies in Gmail
The tool is targeted at workplace usage, and will be added to Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans without the need to purchase a separate Gemini add-on.
"The contextual Smart Reply feature saves time and makes replying to emails more efficient," the blog post added, noting it would be ideal for those "short on time or need help finding the right words."
When launching an email reply, users will now be given several response options generated by Gemini at the bottom of their screen
Hovering over a response will provide you with a quick preview of the text, which takes the full content of the email thread into consideration. When selected, the email can be sent straight away, or edited further if needed.
The tool is available now across Google Workspace Business Starter, Standard, and Plus tiers, along with Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus tiers.
The news follows the launch of Smart Replies in Gmail back in September 2024, which offered a selection of pre-written responses.
Gmail also recently rolled out a new, smarter search function that will list results in terms of relevance, rather than just in chronological order.
Factoring in details such as recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts, the company says this means the emails you’re actually looking for should be far more likely to be at the top of your search results.
