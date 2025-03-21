Your Gmail search results are about to get a huge change - and I'm not sure you're going to be happy with it

Gmail reveals new way of displaying search results

Users can choose between "Most relevant" and "Most recent" results

Gemini AI looks at details such as favorite contacts to determine what is relevant

Finding the email you need in a crowded Gmail inbox should finally be a lot easier thanks to another AI-powered new update.

The email provider is rolling out a new, smarter search function that will list results in terms of relevance, rather than just in chronological order.

Factoring in details such as recency, most-clicked emails, and frequent contacts, the company says this means the emails you’re actually looking for should be far more likely to be at the top of your search results.

Gmail "Most relevant"

(Image credit: Google)

“With this update, the emails you’re looking for are far more likely to be at the top of your search results — saving you valuable time and helping you find important information more easily,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the news.

Users will still be able to search for the most recent results, with Gmail adding a toggle to switch between "Most relevant" and "Most recent" results, based on how they like to search.

Google says the move can help reduce search time, pinpointing the information people are looking for more quickly and accurately.

The feature is rolling out now to personal Google accounts across the world, and will be available on the Gmail app for Android and iOS, with business users also set to receive the feature soon.

