The hidden pitfalls of AI in the cloud: here's what businesses need to know

Artificial intelligence has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of modern business transformation. From enhancing customer service to streamlining operations and uncovering insights from data, AI’s role in the enterprise is no longer experimental - it is essential.

For many organizations, this journey has been powered by cloud-based infrastructure. The cloud has allowed businesses to quickly scale AI tools without investing in specialist hardware, accelerating adoption and innovation. However, as AI moves from tactical deployments to deeper integration across operations, cracks are beginning to show in the cloud-first model.

Neil Sawyer Social Links Navigation Managing Director, Northwest Europe, HP.



Latency, Cost and Compliance Risks

Real-time responsiveness is critical to the success of AI applications, especially for tasks that require instant decision making. Cloud processing, by its nature, depends on the transmission of data across networks, introducing latency that can affect performance. In sectors like finance, healthcare or manufacturing, even small delays can make a meaningful difference.

At the same time, the financial burden of running large-scale AI models in the cloud is growing. What was once a cost-efficient way to experiment with AI can become expensive at scale. As models increase in complexity and the demand for high-volume data processing grows, many businesses are finding that cloud service costs escalate quickly and sometimes unpredictably.

Then there is the issue of data governance. With regulations tightening globally, organizations are under pressure to ensure data remains within secure and compliant environments. Cloud-based AI often involves the transfer and storage of sensitive information on third-party servers, which can create challenges around data sovereignty and auditability.

Why On-Device AI Is Gaining Ground

These limitations are driving renewed interest in on-device AI as a model that processes data locally on endpoint devices such as PCs or mobile workstations. Rather than relying on remote servers, these devices are equipped with dedicated capacity to run machine learning models directly, offering a range of operational and strategic benefits.

Recent research from HP and YouGov, surveying over 1,000 UK workers and senior IT decision makers, underlines this shift. More than half of business leaders indicated they would be more likely to adopt AI if it were embedded directly into employees’ devices. And nearly a third of employees said they would be more likely to use AI if it were seamlessly integrated into the software they already rely on each day.

This reflects a broader theme: workers want AI that is immediate, intuitive and trustworthy. On-device AI addresses all three, offering speed, convenience and stronger data control.

Improving Adoption Through Experience

AI’s potential is not just about what it can do, but how it is experienced by users. When embedded within familiar tools - summarizing meetings, suggesting email phrasing, or analysing data on the fly - AI becomes a natural part of the workflow, not another task to manage. This frictionless integration drives deeper engagement and delivers sustained, tangible value.

By processing data locally, on-device AI also reduces exposure to external networks, helping organizations to meet stringent data protection requirements. In regulated industries, this ability to maintain control over sensitive data without compromising functionality is a powerful enabler of compliance.

Scaling AI Requires a Hybrid Future

Despite AI’s growing presence, widespread enterprise adoption remains limited. Only around 11 per cent of organizations have scaled AI across departments. Yet among those who have, the benefits are tangible. According to HP and YouGov’s survey, one in three report cost savings of over 11 per cent, illustrating that the challenge is not in proving AI’s value, but in deploying it effectively.

Going forward, AI strategy will increasingly demand a hybrid approach that combines the scalability of cloud with the performance, security and personalization of on-device intelligence.

Business leaders must evaluate not just where AI runs, but how it fits into the fabric of their organization. The goal should be to deliver intelligence where it creates the most value, in a way that enhances employee experience, strengthens compliance and makes operations more resilient.

Cloud-based AI helped prove the value of intelligent systems. On-device AI may well be the model that ensures that value is sustained.

