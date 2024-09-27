Gemini in Gmail will now provide smarter quick replies for your emails

Sending off quick replies in Gmail is set to get a lot smarter, thanks to a new integration with Google's Gemini AI platform.

The email provider has announced its Smart Replies, which provide users with a selection of pre-written responses that can be quickly selected and sent, will now be powered by Gemini.

The AI tool will be able to pull in information from your inbox, as well as other Google Workspace apps, to offer a fuller, more informative reply, saving users time and stress looking up vital details or data.

Smart replies get smarter in Gmail

In a Google Workspace Updates blog post announcing the update, Google notes users often need to respond to an email with more detail, especially if it is a professional or business message.

Gemini will now, "offer more detailed responses to fully capture the intent of your message," the company says, with the tool saving time and making inbox management easier, especially on a mobile device or when on the go.

After selecting to reply to a message, users will see severral response options at the bottom of their screen, which now analyse the full content of the email thread to provide more detailed, richer responses.

Users can hover over each response to get a quick preview of the text, then select the one that feels right for the situation. You will be able to edit the pre-written message if needed, or send immediately.

Anyone wishing to use the feature will need to ensure “Smart features and personalization” is enabled in Gmail, and have a Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium account, or be signed up to Google One AI Premium.