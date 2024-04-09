eSIM adoption sees major surge as roaming demand increases

New figures from Juniper Research have claimed the global number of eSIM users is set to skyrocket from 40 million in 2024 to an estimated 215 million in 2028.

The huge fivefold growth comes as travelers are increasingly facing roaming charges, with many recent changes influenced by political events such as the UK leaving the EU. Accessing local and travel eSIMs can present substantial savings to customers willing to shop around.

According to the study, the cost-per-GB is expected to decrease over the next four years, with mobile subscribers typically paying on average $8.57 per GB in 2024 while roaming, compared with a predicted $5.50 in 2028.

eSIMs set to become more popular than ever

Molly Gatford, the research author, highlighted the pivotal role that eSIM-capable devices will have in driving this trend, noting;

“Maximising the number of effective distribution channels by creating a seamless purchasing journey for consumers will be essential to growing travel eSIM package spend.”

The report suggests that half of all connected devices in the US feature eSIMs in 2024.

West Europe accounts for around one in four eSIM sales, making it the most significant market for the industry. It’s unclear whether the UK is included in the statistics for West Europe, but following its exit from the European Union, the country’s citizens have faced sharp increases to the cost of roaming.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Juniper suspects that conventional carriers could lose as much as $11 billion in roaming spend, with eSIMs promising to deliver more cost-effective connections. The rise in alternative roaming solutions from digital-first providers could spell out a shift among more conventional solutions, such as a possible drop in cost for roaming with your primary provider.

The report summarizes: “the study recommends operators develop and implement their own travel eSIM solutions that will complement existing roaming packages.”