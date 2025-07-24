Thousands of travellers could be left without Internet as Turkey bans websites and apps of major eSIM providers - but don't worry, there's a catch

Turkey's telecom regulator, the BTK, has blocked access to websites and apps of major eSIM providers

Holalfy advises users to install and activate eSIMs before they travel

Failure to activate the eSIM before could leave thousands without internet access

The BTK, Turkey's telecom regulator, has banned access to the websites and apps of major eSIM providers.

As summer holiday time commences, around 13 million Brits are flying away on holiday in the next two months, with Turkey one of the top tourist destinations.

The ban includes top eSIM providers for international travel, including Holafly, Airalo, Ubigi, and Saily.

How can travelers still access the Internet in Turkey?

With these recent changes, UK travelers are strongly advised to install and activate their eSIM before they take off, meaning users should ensure the eSIM is fully downloaded and activated on their device before departure.

"To avoid getting caught out, UK travellers should ensure their eSIM is fully downloaded and activated before leaving the UK. This means setting up your digital SIM while still on UK networks and confirming it's working properly before departure," says Pablo Gomez, CEO of Holafly.

Most eSIM providers for Turkey allow you to install and activate your plan ahead of time, and the process is typically quick and simple.

However, failing to do so could leave users without internet access on arrival. In that case, users will have to rely on public Wi-Fi or try to find a physical SIM, not ideal when free Wi-Fi isn’t always available, and many people are understandably wary of the security risks that come with using public networks.

“Otherwise, you could be left without internet access the moment you land, which can be a serious issue if you rely on your phone for maps, transport, or bookings,” added Gomez.