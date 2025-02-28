More than half of UK consumers say they would use an eSIM - if they knew about it

Report claims only 18% of UK consumers have used an eSIM

Growing opportunity for non-telecom companies to enter the eSIM market

56% of UK consumers prefer to use an eSIM to avoid roaming charges

A new survey conducted by BICS has suggested eSIM awareness in the UK is quite low, with only 18% of the respondents claiming to have used the technology.

However, when respondents were made aware of the benefits of an eSIM for international travel, more than half (56%) said they would consider using an eSIM to avoid roaming charges.

Interestingly, of the 2,100 UK adults surveyed, 31% responded they would buy an eSIM from a retailer or a travel company. Non-telecom brands have already started to capitalize on this trend but consumer knowledge is low, with 41% unsure if their phone supports an eSIM.

Non-telecom providers have a chance to tap into the growing eSIM market

The survey also suggests that even though eSIM awareness is low, the demand for eSIMs is on the rise with consumers looking for cost-effective ways to travel.

"eSIMs are a game-changing opportunity for brands across travel, retail, and beyond. Consumers are actively looking for cost-effective connectivity, and non-traditional providers with strong customer bases are in a prime position to meet this demand," noted Surash Patel, Chief Revenue Officer of Proximus Global.

We have seen a significant influx of new eSIMs in the market, with non-traditional players leading the charge. NordVPN launched Saily eSIM for business in September 2024. Shortly after, ExpressVPN announced its entry into the eSIM market with the launch of holiday.com.

"With the right approach, businesses can easily unlock new revenue streams and enhance customer loyalty by integrating eSIM into their offerings," Patel said.

