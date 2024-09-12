NordVPN launches eSIM for businesses

Months after NordVPN initially launched its consumer-focused eSIM, Saily, the company has now released a business-oriented version designed to cater to the unique needs of travelling workers.

Saily Business comes as a response to numerous community requests for such a product and the success of its consumer counterpart, the company said.

“Staying connected while working from abroad is paramount for today’s companies. This is why we listened to our customer feedback and launched Saily Business," noted Saily CEO Vykintas Maknickas.

Saily launches a new Business option

Saily brands itself as an affordable and user-friendly eSIM package for those travelling to countries outside of their existing SIM’s roaming zones. Customers benefit from 24/7 support, flexible plans with varying data packages at different price points, and global coverage.

Business users get a dedicated account manager on top of this.

Nord Security B2B Chief Commercial Offiver Justas Morkunas commented: “Now, with remote work being the new normal, we see a need for a more flexible and convenient way to stay connected while traveling – without extra hidden fees or limits set by the provider.”

Saily Business adds to Nord Security’s existing portfolio of business-focused solutions, including the newly added NordStellar threat intelligence solution and other popular products like password manager NordPass and network security solution NordLayer.

Maknickas told TechRadar Pro in an email: "Currently, the pricing structure will depend on how much your company travels and consumes, but it will be in line with Saily B2C - prices will be better than regular roaming.

"According to our research, our current consumer pricing is already more advantageous than what the majority of carriers offer for businesses as well. Therefore, with our business solution we try to focus more on convenience, time saving benefits for organizations, and a bit less on additional discounts and offers."