T-Mobile offers free Smart VPN and satellite broadband with refreshed business plans

Experience Beyond boosts mobile hotspot data to 300GB plus free satellite texting until 2024

New Experience plans promise locked pricing on talk, text, and data through 2029

T-Mobile is stepping up its business offerings by giving customers free Smart VPN protection and satellite broadband access with new plans.

For small business customers, the new Experience More for Business and Experience Beyond for Business plans include free access to Secure Wi-Fi. This Smart VPN service protects users on public networks, and automatically activates when a secure connection is needed.

On top of that, Experience Beyond for Business raises mobile hotspot data limits to 300GB, supporting businesses that rely on flexible work setups.

T-Satellite with Starlink

One of the bigger additions is free access to T-Satellite with Starlink through the end of 2025.

This service offers satellite connectivity directly to smartphones, letting users send text messages even in areas where there is no traditional cellular coverage.

T-Mobile claims customers only need to see the sky to stay connected, with a full service launch expected in July 2025.

"Since 2020, people have seen more than a 20% increase on the price of everyday essentials. We know value and savings matter more than ever right now, and we’re giving customers just that with these new plans — in addition to peace of mind knowing the price of their plan will stay the same for the next five years," said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"At T-Mobile, we’ve always been focused on giving people the best value, network and experience — and our new plans deliver on this, including the Magenta Status treatment and benefits our customers love."

The new plans will be available starting April 23 2025, and come with a five-year price lock on talk, text, and data, adding more predictability for businesses.

Families and individuals switching to T-Mobile may also find extra offers, including device trade-in credits and discounted monthly rates.

T-Mobile and Metro Unveil New Plans with More Value and a 5-Year Price Guarantee - YouTube Watch On