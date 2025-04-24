T-Mobile just announced a five-year price guarantee on all its 5G unlimited plans
Available for both new and existing mobile customers
The carrier T-Mobile has just announced a five-year price guarantee on all of its 5G mobile plans this week - a useful promotion available to both new and existing customers renewing a plan.
Even though the carrier's unlimited cellular plans usually run over a two-year period, this could be a useful option if you're looking to insulate your budget from inflation or any other unwelcome surprises. Note, however, that it doesn't extend to any additional taxes or fees, which are always worth considering before you sign up.
It's also worth noting that T-Mobile isn't the first carrier to announce a price guarantee. Just last week Verizon announced a three-year guarantee so there are plenty of options right now. As of writing, there's been nothing from AT&T but I wouldn't be surprised if this carrier announced something similar soon either.
Are you looking to bundle your plan with a shiny new phone? I've attached a number of the best T-Mobile deals on the latest devices below.
New T-Mobile five year price guarantee
T-Mobile: five-year price guarantee on all 5G mobile plans
This week's best T-Mobile deals
Apple iPhone 16 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's headline deal on the latest iPhone 16 series is a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 - a rebate that's technically enough to cover the entire cost of the iPhone 16 Pro. To be eligible for the biggest discount here, you'll need a line on the Go5G Next plan, which is unfortunately the priciest plan of them all at T-Mobile. You can, however, get a rebate of up to $830 off on one of the cheaper plans, which is enough to cover the cost of the standard iPhone 16.
Apple iPhone 16e: free with a switch at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering a $630 rebate for new customers who port in a number at the carrier, which is enough to get the brand-new iPhone 16e free of charge. This particular deal is great if you can't simply trade in an old device for a discount. The iPhone 16e, while a budget-oriented device in the range, is still a superb phone with a top-notch chipset and new AI features. It's a great choice in conjunction with any T-Mobile plan.
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile
More interested in Android devices? T-Mobile's deals also extend to the very latest flagships from Samsung and Google. In the case of the popular Galaxy S25 series, the best deal available at the carrier right now is the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on the high-end Go5G Next plan. As with this week's iPhone deals, the biggest discount here is tied to the most expensive plan, but you can also get $830 off with some of the mid-tier options, which is still enough to cover the cost of the standard Galaxy S25.
Google Pixel 9: free with a new line at T-Mobile
If you're not looking for a trade-in rebate, then one of this week's best T-Mobile deals is on the Google Pixel 9. This device is currently available for free with a new line on the mid-range Go5G Plus plan. Overall, this is one of the biggest 'non-trade-in' discounts available at the carrier right now and you can also get a free pair of Pixel Buds Series A as a bonus gift currently.
