Unlimited Plan from Tello: $15/mo for the first 3 months

Tello is known for delivering inexpensive plans without you having to compromise on data, minutes, and texts. This couldn't be more true with Tello's latest deal, where you can get their Unlimited Plan for only $15/mo for the first 3 months.

The plan offers unlimited talk, text, and 35GB of high-speed data. You'll also get access to free Wi-Fi Calling and free Hotspot alongside an extensive 4G LTE and expanding 5G network. This is the plan that has it all.

If you'd like to explore Tello further, then our Tello guide has everything you need, including a full rundown of the carrier's current lineup of prepaid cell phone plans. Or, if you missed out on this deal, find other ways to save with Tello over at our Tello Coupons Hub.

Get 40% off an unlimited plan at Tello

$15/mo for the first 3 months With 35GB of high-speed data, a free hotspot and Wi-Fi calling, and no contracts, there's no reason not to upgrade to Tello's best ever plan. This outstanding offer is valid until July 9 and only available to new customers.

Design your own package with Tello

The Unlimited Plan will give you everything you could possibly need, but if it's too expensive, then Tello provides a 'design-your-own' system that allows you to tailor a plan to suit your personal requirements. This means you can mix and match the amount of data, minutes, and texts you need per month without having to pay extra for what you don't.