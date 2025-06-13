Metro by T-Mobile's unlimited plans are now even cheaper - and you get a five-year price guarantee

Metro by T-Mobile has just launched a new batch of prepaid plans aimed squarely at budget-conscious users looking for long-term value. These freshly introduced options, available to new customers, include an all-new low price and an extremely handy five-year price guarantee.

First up is the new Starter Plus plan, which allows users to lock in unlimited data, talk, and text for as little as $40 per month when they bring their number from another carrier. The plan includes 5G access, T-Mobile Tuesday perks, and multi-line discounts, which makes it a great choice if you're looking to switch multiple lines.

Note that the Starter Plus deal above is only available in-store. It does, however, also feature eligibility for additional discounts on some of the latest models from Apple, Samsung, and other brands. Included here is the latest iPhone 16e for just $399 (was $599), which is a great price for the device.

If you’re bringing your own phone, you can instead get the carrier's Unlimited 5G plan for just $25 per month - easily one of the lowest-priced unlimited data plans currently available from a major prepaid carrier. You won't be getting a discount on a new phone with this particular promo, but you do still get access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, which is a fantastic perk for just $25/mo.

Lock-in cheap unlimited data at Metro by T-Mobile

