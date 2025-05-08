Lyca Mobile's new deal gets you a three-month prepaid plan for just $7.50/mo and extra data

The prepaid carrier Lyca Mobile has just listed a brand new deal that's perfect if you're looking for a low-cost, no-frills prepaid plan.

For a limited time only, you can get the carrier's 12GB plan for just $7.50 per month for a three-month period. The plan usually clocks in at $33/mo, so this deal offers a significant discount at the carrier. In fact, at $22.50 in total, it costs well under a third of what you'd usually pay.

On top of the saving, Lyca also throws in 3GB of data per month extra. It's a nice little bonus that stacks with the 10GB of monthly hotspot allowance, unlimited texting, and unlimited calling to 100 international destinations features in all Lyca plans.

The extensive international calling options make this deal perfect if you're visiting the States for a limited time, although domestic customers shouldn't overlook it either. At $7.50 per month, this deal is a great way to try out Lyca before you commit to one of the carrier's pricier plans.

Get a cheap prepaid plan at Lyca Mobile

Lyca Mobile deal: get three months of 15GB data for $33/mo $7.50/mo

Tired of pricey unlimited plans? Head on over to Lyca Mobile today to get yourself a super cheap plan for just $7.50/mo for three months. No credit checks or contracts are needed and you'll get 12GB of data plus an extra 3GB for on the house. At just $22.50 in total, Lyca Mobile's current deal on its 12GB plan is an easy recommendation if you're looking to save some cash.

While today's deal is on the cheaper 12GB option, it's worth noting that Lyca Mobile has a number of other great plans that are worth checking out.

For example, the carrier's Unlimited Plus plan clocks in at just $49 for two months thanks to a buy-one-get-one-free deal at the carrier. That's extremely competitive considering you get 40GB of 5G data and unlimited international calling.

Lyca also operates an easy-to-use family plan option that can be extremely handy if you're looking to bundle multiple lines together. On top of saving time on red tape, you'll also get great discounts for up to five lines on the 25GB plan.

Check out more of the best prepaid plans on the market currently.