Unlimited data for less: Lyca Mobile's latest deal gets you three months for just $12.50/mo

Lyca Mobile is a name that's often overlooked, but the prepaid mobile carrier has a new deal that's hard to ignore this week.
For a limited time, you'll be able to score Lyca's unlimited data plan for just $12.25 per month for a whole three months. That's a massive 75% saving versus the usual price of $49 per month and a deal that's definitely worth checking out if you need heaps of data on a budget.
Although Lyca doesn't state that this promotion is for new customers exclusively, it is tied to a new SIM, so you'll either be transferring your older number or getting a fresh one from Lyca. Either way, however, this could be a great way to try out Lyca's unlimited plan without having to pay out the big bucks.
Lyca Mobile: three months of unlimited data for $49 $12.50/mo
Lyca Mobile's latest deal will get you a massive 75% discount on its unlimited data plan this week. With this promotion, you'll shave the monthly cost from $49 down to just $12.50/mo while still getting unlimited data, 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance, unlimited texts, and unlimited calling to over 100 international destinations. If you were thinking about trying out Lyca Mobile, then this is promotion is a great option.
As a brief overview, Lyca's unlimited plan comes with 10GB of monthly hotspot allowance, unlimited texting, and unlimited calling to 100 international destinations. The latter is a common feature across all of Lyca's plans and makes it one of the better carriers for international calling on a budget.
Lyca Mobile, as with many other carriers, operates on the wider T-Mobile network so 5G coverage is pretty good nationwide. That said, you'll want to check your local coverage before jumping in so you know what types of speeds to expect.
