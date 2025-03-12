Want to get a half-price unlimited plan and a Google Pixel 9 for just $400? Check out Mint Mobile this week

Deals
Looking for a cheap (but good) phone with an unbeatable value plan? One of the best options this week is Mint Mobile's excellent deal on the Google Pixel 9.

Right now, this well-known prepaid carrier is offering the latest device from Google for just $399 (was $799) when you pick it up alongside a new plan. That's a massive $400 discount that doesn't need the usual trade-in criteria, unlike some cell phone deals at major carriers.

In addition to the discount on the device, Mint is also throwing in one full year of unlimited data for just $180, which is half the usual price for this particular plan. Averaging out at just $15/mo, this is easily one of the cheapest cell phone plans on the market right now for those who want a nice chunk of unlimited data. Combined, this deal includes a superb device and plan for just $580 in total.

Today's best Google Pixel 9 deal

Google Pixel 9: $799$399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's current promotion on the Google Pixel 9 is one of the best prepaid phone deals you'll find anywhere right now. For a limited time only, you can get a massive $400 discount on this excellent flagship as well as one full year of unlimited data for just $15/mo. Overall, this is a great plan and phone combo, although note that the Pixel 9 did briefly go down to just $299 over Black Friday. Still, this is an amazing deal and one that's hard to beat.

View Deal

It's a good time to consider Mint's unlimited data plan right now since the carrier has just lifted the 45GB 'hard cap' on its 5G data in favor of a more friendly 'soft cap'.

In short, your 5G data speeds will only be interrupted when you exceed 35GB of data and the local area is busy. Otherwise, it's 5G all the way for the entire month without even having to worry about your overall usage.

In addition to the featured promotion on the Google Pixel 9, this week's best Mint Mobile deals also include some great options for other devices. I've included a few more for you to check out below.

More excellent phone deals at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25: $800now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint MobileSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: $1,300 now $1,100

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $800 now $600, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
More into Samsung phones? Mint Mobile's excellent phone deals also extend to the excellent Galaxy S25 range this week. Right now, you can get yourself a massive $200 discount across all three devices, yielding one of the cheapest upfront prices we've seen yet on these flagships. On top of that. Mint will also throw in a full year of unlimited data for just $180, which equates to just $15/mo on average.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,300 now $1,100

View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: $1799$1,449, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was $1799 now $1,449, plus one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile
Another one of Mint's superb deals on Google Pixel phones, this time on the really, really high-end Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This particular foldable isn't for everyone with it's massive tablet-like display and high price tag but today's deal at Mint Mint will get you a nice $300 discount. You'll also be able to score a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, for an additional $180 saving.

View Deal
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

