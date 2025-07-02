I must be dreaming – LG's all-new C5 OLED TV gets a stunning $1,000 price cut ahead of Prime Day
The gorgeous OLED display drops to an unbelievable price - and Prime Day hasn't even begun
One of the best new TVs of 2025 is LG's gorgeous C5 OLED TV, and it has just received a stunning discount ahead of Prime Day. Amazon has been releasing early deals leading up to the four-day event (taking place from July 8 to July 11), and today's best offer is LG's 65-inch C5 OLED TV on sale for $1,696.99 (originally $2,696.99).
That's a whopping $1,000 discount and an incredible deal for a newly-released OLED display. It's rare to offer such a sizable price cut on a 2025 product, and I can't imagine you'll find a better discount when Amazon launches its official Prime Day sale.
The LG C5 OLED TV was released in March of this year and is on track to top our best-rated TV list, surpassing its predecessor, the LG C4. The five-star rated TV delivers an exceptional picture experience with vibrant colors and robust contrast, thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. You're also getting impressive sound with a built-in 2.2-channel Dolby Atmos system and LG's webOS 25 smart platform, which includes new AI features.
Keep in mind that this is an unbelievable discount ahead of Prime Day, and I don't imagine this deal will last long. If you're looking for a stunning new OLED display, I highly recommend taking advantage of today's discount on the LG C5 OLED TV.
Today's best early Prime Day deal: LG's C5 OLED TV
More early Prime Day TV deals
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $179.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
LG's C4 OLED TV remains one of the best TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet, thanks to a substantial $1,400 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's early deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,186.99 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,336.91, which is only $30 more than the record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series represents a significant upgrade in the otherwise affordable range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $569.99.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's early Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you're wanting one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.
