The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable phone with an IP68 rating

This would give it more dust resistance than other foldables

It might also have a slimmer hinge and a bigger cover screen than its predecessor

The best foldable phones have come a long way in recent years, but they still trail conventional handsets when it comes to dust resistance. That could change, though, with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to Android Headlines, Google's next foldable will have an IP68 rating. That’s the same rating as you’ll find on high-end handsets like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro, and it means the phone will be dust-tight and water resistant to depths of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

It’s a fairly standard feature on the best candybar phones, but it isn’t something you’ll find on any foldable phones at present, despite these usually being among the most expensive phones you can buy.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for example, has an IPX8 rating, meaning it has the same level of water resistance but no dust resistance at all. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 does a bit better with an IP48 rating, meaning it’s good for water resistance and has some dust resistance, but it's only protected against things that are bigger than 1mm.

So, if this leak is accurate, then the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable phone that’s properly protected against dust – though it’s possible that another upcoming foldable, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, could beat it to that title, since Samsung’s phone will probably launch sooner.

A slimmer hinge and a bigger screen

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Image credit: Techradar / Zachariah Kelly)

In any case, this report also claims that the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a slimmer hinge than its predecessor, which will allow the phone as a whole to also be thinner. They don’t say how thin, but for reference, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 5.1mm thick when unfolded and 10.5mm thick when folded.

Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s cover screen will apparently be slightly bigger at 6.4 inches (up from 6.3 inches on the current model).

This is all reassuring to hear, because previous Pixel 10 Pro Fold leaks suggest that not much else might be getting improved. So, at least if this latest information is correct, there could be some reasons to upgrade.

We might find out exactly what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has to offer on August 20, as leaks suggest that’s when it will land, with the phone likely to launch alongside the rest of the Google Pixel 10 series.