The Google Pixel 10 series could have built-in magnets for magnetic wireless charging

A new line of 'Pixelsnap' accessories might launch to take advantage of this feature

The Pixel 10 series could also have improved speakers

Android phones have technically been capable of supporting MagSafe-like charging for a while now, but so far, no big-name handsets have fully embraced the technology. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, for instance, offers a half-measure solution that requires a magnetic case – but the Google Pixel 10 series might actually have magnets built in.

This rumor comes from Android Authority, and if true, would mean you’d be able to magnetically attach wireless chargers and other accessories to the Google Pixel 10, with no special cases required.

Android Authority claims to have seen “credible marketing materials intended for retailers” that show Google is working on magnetic accessories for the Pixel 10. These accessories would use the Qi2 standard (which enables magnetic wireless charging), and they include a ‘Pixelsnap Charger’, a ‘Pixelsnap Charger with Stand’, and a ‘Pixelsnap Ring Stand’.

The first two are self-explanatory, while the ‘Pixelsnap Ring Stand’ might be a stand for your phone that doesn’t include a charger.

Given that Google has previously been rumored to be working on a ‘Hub Mode’ for its phones, these stands would make sense, as Hub Mode would work like a smart display, where a stand would come in handy.

Faster charging and better speakers

The Google Pixel 9 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

In any case, Android Authority also found evidence of an upcoming Google wireless charger in a trade database, and its specs allow, in theory, for 60W wireless charging – though since current Pixel models can’t even charge that fast with wires, it’s likely that Google would restrict the speeds.

The database also mentions that this upcoming charger will come in ‘Rock Candy’ and ‘Mist’ shades, which Android Authority speculates will translate to black and off-white, respectively.

And as well as a charging upgrade, the Google Pixel 10 series could also get improved speakers, with Android Headlines claiming that they will be the best speakers ever on a Pixel phone, albeit ones lacking Dolby Atmos.

As ever with leaks, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but it’s surprising that Android device makers aren’t yet embracing magnetic charging, so we’re hopeful that the Google Pixel 10 series will. The phones will probably launch in August, so we should find out whether they do then.