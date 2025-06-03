The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may miss out on the Android version of MagSafe – just like the Galaxy S25

A filing for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been spotted

It looks like the Qi2 wireless charging standard will be supported

However, magnetic connection may not be offered

There's no doubting the convenience of MagSafe on the best iPhones, which lets you attach a wireless charger via magnets, but most Android phones have yet to catch up with the tech – and it seems the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to miss out as well.

A filing for what looks like Samsung's next flagship foldable just made an appearance at the Wireless Power Consortium, as spotted by 9to5Google – this is one of the necessary steps phones have to go through before they're permitted to go on sale worldwide.

Based on some model-number detective work, this does appear to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it's set to be the first Samsung foldable to support the latest Qi2 wireless charging standard. However, the MagSafe-like part of that support is likely to be missing.

In other words, you're still going to need a third-party case to get that easy snap-on, snap-off charging and accessory attachment method that MagSafe provides. It's a similar situation to the iPhone 16e, which supports wireless charging but not MagSafe.

The waiting game

The Samsung Galaxy S25 also missed out on MagSafe-style tech (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

It's perhaps no surprise that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to use a watered-down version of Qi2 charging, because the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones that launched earlier in the year use the same configuration as we've seen in this leak.

We should point out that the HMD Skyline phone launched last year does have the full Qi2 feature set, including the equivalent of MagSafe. However, as it's currently the only Android handset supporting the standard, you might struggle to find a charger.

Eventually, this is something that should come to a broader range of Android phones – though it doesn't look like this year will be the year. Perhaps we might have some positive news when the Google Pixel 10 makes an appearance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (which may well offer the same Qi2 charging) are expected to launch sometime in July – and one thing we know for sure about them is that they're going to come running One UI 8.