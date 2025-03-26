5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

For a long time now, I’ve felt like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series is on the cusp of becoming truly mainstream, and close to proving as popular as the Galaxy S series. That hasn’t happened yet, but I’m not sure Samsung needs to do much to tip the scales in that direction.

Below, I’ve listed the five things that I most want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 – and these are also things that I think, collectively, could lead to the upcoming phone becoming a breakout hit.

Incidentally, I don’t think most of my requested features would be all that tricky for Samsung to implement on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but whether the company will do so or not of course remains to be seen. Anyway, let's get into it.

1. A bigger, more feature-packed cover screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Technically, I’m asking for two things here, but the cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 feels like a bit of a missed opportunity.

At 3.4 inches, it’s very small, even compared to some other clamshell foldable phones like the 4-inch Motorola Razr Plus 2024. So, Samsung could afford to make the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover screen a bit bigger. That way, it would be more comfortable to interact with.

But to go along with that, I’d also like the cover screen to do more. Right now, it can only run a small subset of apps, and not all of the omissions can even be justified by its restrictive size. For example, our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 review found that you can't use the likes of Google Home to control smart lights, even though those simple toggles would be an ideal fit for a compact outer display.

So, I really hope Samsung isn’t anywhere near as restrictive about what you can do with the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cover display.

We haven’t heard anything about this screen’s functionality yet, but leaks do suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might at least have a larger cover screen than its predecessor, so that would be a good start.

2. A telephoto camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Despite costing around the same amount as a Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has one less rear camera – two, rather than three. In fact, the much cheaper standard Samsung Galaxy S25 also has three rear cameras, so if you remotely care about photography, it could be hard to justify spending this much on Samsung’s foldable phone.

What it lacks is a telephoto lens, so that’s what I really want to see added with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Sadly, from what we’ve heard so far, the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s cameras might remain completely unchanged from those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which would be very disappointing.

3. Faster charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 only charges at 25W, which is in line with the Samsung Galaxy S25, but slower than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra or rival handsets like the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, which both charge at 45W. It’s also far slower than the likes of the 100W OnePlus 13.

So, I want Samsung to push the charging speed up for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Realistically, I doubt the company would go above 45W, since none of its current phones exceed that, but even boosting it to 45W would make a real difference.

Ideally, I’d also like the battery to be bigger this year, as the 4,000mAh one in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is on the small side, and it sounds like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might indeed have a larger 4,300mAh battery – though there’s no word yet on charging speeds.

4. Improved durability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is already one of the more durable foldable phones, but this kind of handset is inherently more fragile than a non-foldable one. So, I’d like to see Samsung keep making strides in improving the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7.

One obvious upgrade it could make is improving the dust resistance, as while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can survive a dunk in fresh water, and is resistant to physical objects that are larger than 1mm in size, it doesn’t have any real resistance to dust and other tiny things.

Beyond that, I hope Samsung will continue strengthening the likes of the hinge and the display panels, so they can survive plenty of folds and even being dropped.

Based on leaks so far, it sounds Samsung might grant at least one of my wishes, with leaker @PandaFlashPro claiming the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a more durable hinge mechanism than its predecessor. But I’m not optimistic about improved dust resistance, as that’s seemingly hard to achieve with a foldable phone.

5. A QHD resolution

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

While most high-end phones now have screens with a QHD (1440 x 2560) resolution or above, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 does not. Its foldable display is just 1080 x 2640, despite, at 6.7 inches, being large enough to benefit from a QHD or QHD+ resolution.

From what we’re hearing so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 might have an even larger display, in which case it would benefit even more from a resolution boost, so I hope it gets one.

So far, there’s no word on whether it will or not, but I have my fingers crossed.