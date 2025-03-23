5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a fantastic foldable phone – it’s arguably the best widely available foldable Samsung has so far made, and it ranks among the best foldable phones from any brand. But it’s not perfect, and it’s actually quite a modest upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Considering that – and in the face of impressive competition from the likes of Google and OnePlus – I’d like to see some big improvements with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Below, I’ve listed the five things I’d most like to see. If Samsung offers them all, I might ditch my flat screen phone and invest in this rumored foldable behemoth.

1. A 10x telephoto camera

One of the things that I find most disappointing about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its cameras. Not only are they largely the same as the Z Fold 5’s, but they trail well behind those of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. That’s despite the Galaxy Z Fold 6 being a far more expensive phone.

As someone who uses their phone as their primary camera, I couldn’t see myself buying a handset that doesn’t have a top-tier assortment of lenses and sensors, so this is the main barrier to me buying one of Samsung’s foldables.

There are various camera upgrades I’d like to see, and the simplest solution might just be for Samsung to equip the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the same assortment of rear cameras as the Galaxy S25 Ultra – meaning a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom.

I’d be broadly happy with that, but what I’d rather see is a 10x zoom lens. This is something you’ll find on some older Samsung phones, and as a fan of zooming in on distant sights it’s something I miss.

From what we’ve heard so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may well inherit the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 200MP main camera, so that’s a good start. But we haven’t heard much about the other lenses yet, and I wouldn’t expect a 10x telephoto to be included. Still, I live in hope.

2. A lower price

One of the biggest barriers to entry with foldables in general – and particularly large book-style ones like the Z Fold series – is their high prices, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for example starting at $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

This isn’t entirely surprising, after all you’re getting multiple screens and the pricey tech that allows you to fold one of them. But it does make them a hard sell.

So I’d love it if Samsung could find a way to make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 even a little bit more affordable, without compromising on the specs.

I’ve long hoped that foldable phone prices might come down over time, as they grow in popularity and the tech required to make them perhaps becomes more affordable, but for the most part this hasn’t happened.

I’m not optimistic that this will change with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, but I certainly hope it does. At the very least though, I hope there won’t be a price increase.

From what we’ve heard so far, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might not cost any more than the Z Fold 6, but it probably won’t be cheaper either.

3. Better dust resistance

If I’m going to be spending almost two grand on a handset then I absolutely want to be confident that it can stand up to a little thing like dust, but with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 I don’t have that confidence.

This phone has an IP48 rating, which means that while it’s competitively water resistant, it only has very limited dust resistance, which is all the more concerning given all the moving parts.

Of course, all those moving parts probably also make it trickier to add dust resistance, and this isn’t an issue that Samsung is alone in facing, as most foldable phones have even less dust resistance than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Still, it would certainly be reassuring to know that dust can’t and won’t interfere with the operation of the phone.

We have heard from leaker Setsuna Digital that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have “dustproof and waterproof optimization”, so it’s not impossible that I’ll get my wish here.

4. A bigger battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn’t have terrible battery life, but its 4,400mAh battery doesn't have a very impressive capacity, especially given how big the main display on this phone is.

It’s actually a far smaller battery than you’ll find in much smaller non-foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. So I’d like to see Samsung find space to fit a higher capacity battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

This could be tricky, as while this is sure to be a big handset, the components required to make it fold also take up space.

Still, there might be ways to improve the capacity without actually making the battery any bigger, by for example increasing the energy density.

Sadly, leaks so far suggest there will be no change to the capacity in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though it might still last a bit longer thanks to efficiency improvements elsewhere.

5. 16GB of RAM

Finally, I’d love to see Samsung equip the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 16GB of RAM. That would be 4GB more than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and that might sound like overkill, but RAM is vital for many AI tasks, so the more the Z Fold 7 has, the faster it will potentially be at using AI, particularly when doing so on-device.

It also just feels due a RAM upgrade, as every previous model (aside from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition) has had 12GB of the stuff. Beefing the RAM up to 16GB would give the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 one more way to stand out from its predecessors.

However, current leaks suggest we'll once again get 12GB of RAM with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, so this is another upgrade that I'm not overly optimistic we'll see.