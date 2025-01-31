New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 spec rumor hints at disappointing upgrades

A leaker claims the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will have the same storage and RAM amounts as their predecessors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could get a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

A previous leak from the same source suggests pricing for these phones will be unchanged

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series was highly anticipated, but with the arguable exception of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, these phones didn’t get very substantial spec upgrades – and it looks like the same could be true of this year’s Galaxy Z models.

According to leaker @PandaFlashPro (via GSMArena), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have 12GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will also have 12GB of RAM, and come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations.

Those are exactly the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 have, so these rumored new phones don’t sound like much of an upgrade.

"Confirmed" Galaxy Z Flip 7 256GB | 512GB | 12GB RAMGalaxy Z Fold 7 256GB | 512GB | 1TB | 12GB RAMPowered by Snapdragon 8Elite World-Wide.January 30, 2025

Bigger screens and more power, but little else

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might at least have a good chipset, with the source adding that it will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite one globally, just like the Galaxy S25 series. But the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might not even get that, with this source not mentioning its chipset, and a previous leak pointing to a less promising Exynos 2500.

Sadly, a recent GalaxyClub report also claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have the same cameras as its predecessor, namely a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP front-facing camera.

So, from what we’ve heard so far, it seems like very little will be upgraded on these phones other than their chipsets. And in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, it might not even be the chipset upgrade we want, as Samsung might opt for a less capable option than the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite used in its current high-end phones.

Still, one early leak did suggest that the next Galaxy Z models might at least have bigger screens than their predecessors, and thankfully they might not get a price rise either, going by an earlier claim from @PandaFlashPro. So, it’s not all bad news.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably be announced in July, so we should know exactly what they’re capable of then, but stay tuned for further leaks and rumors in the meantime.