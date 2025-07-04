Whoops! Samsung just accidentally shared some key Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 specs

Samsung has accidentally revealed storage and RAM amounts for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will seemingly come with more RAM than its predecessor in the top configuration

A leak has also shown off some Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 cases, some of which have magnets

Despite Samsung’s best efforts to stop them, phone leaks are inevitable, but usually, it’s leakers intentionally sharing details rather than the manufacturer accidentally doing so.

In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, though, we’ve now encountered two accidental leaks from Samsung itself.

The first was the sharing of some colors on Samsung’s Irish website, and now leaker Roland Quandt has spotted a terms and conditions document on a Turkish Samsung site, which mentions RAM amounts and storage capacities for these upcoming phones.

The document states that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 12GB of RAM paired with either 256GB or 512GB of storage, and that there's also a 16GB version with 1TB of storage. Those storage capacities are the same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but in all cases, that phone comes with 12GB of RAM, so at the top end, you should be able to get more with the Z Fold 7.

The Flip 7 and the Flip 7 FE

Next up, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is listed as having 12GB of RAM and a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Those are the same specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

There are also Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs listed here, with the phone said to have 8GB of RAM and come in a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Since this all comes directly from a Samsung site, these details are almost certainly accurate, but we still can’t be 100% certain until Samsung announces the specs on July 9 – and it’s possible, too, that some regions will have different configurations to others.

Magnetic charging could require a case

A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 case with magnets built in (Image credit: Android Headlines)

In any case, we’ve also now seen leaked case renders for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (shared by Android Headlines) and Galaxy Z Fold 7 (shared by NieuweMobiel).

These don’t reveal much about the phones that we haven’t already seen or heard, but it’s worth noting that some of the cases include magnets, which means that these phones will probably both have the same magnetic charging support as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

Specifically, you’ll probably be able to magnetically attach chargers and other accessories, much like with Apple’s MagSafe system, except the magnets won’t be built into the phones themselves, so you’ll need to equip them with a magnetic case first. If so, that would be disappointing but not surprising.

Samsung is expected to unveil all of these phones at the next Galaxy Unpacked on July 9, so we should find out exactly what they have to offer very soon.