Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 benchmarked with Android 16 and a top-tier chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been spotted on Geekbench

The listing reveals Android 16, which could make this one of the first phones with that software

There's also mention of 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will probably launch in July, and one sign that it’s approaching is that it has been spotted on a benchmarking site – revealing some details about the phone in the process.

Leaker Tarun Vats (via Phone Arena) has found a Geekbench listing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it mentions Android 16 – which, if the phone does launch in July, would mean it’s likely to be one of the first handsets running Android 16.

That’s pretty speedy for Samsung, considering the company still hasn’t got Android 15 running on most of its phones, but it’s something we’ve heard about more than once, so there’s a good chance Android 16 (with Samsung’s One UI 8 overlay) really will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at launch.

Galaxy Z Fold7 spotted running Android 16 with One UI 8 on GeekBench!!OpenCL-Score: 18143Build Version: F966USQUOAYD7 pic.twitter.com/2QGU1udttxApril 12, 2025

A faster chipset but no increase in RAM

This benchmark also mentions 12GB of RAM, which is the same amount as you’ll find in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. So it would be nice to see Samsung increase this, but given that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also has 12GB we didn’t really expect to see more than that here.

Finally, it has a motherboard that’s listed as “sun”, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so that’s probably the chipset this phone will use.

That’s good but unsurprising news – good because that’s the most powerful chipset currently available to Android phones. Unsurprising because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 used the previous generation of this chipset (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3).

Both that RAM amount and chipset have also previously been leaked, so there aren’t really any surprises here, but this is just one more piece of evidence suggesting that these are the specs we’ll get.

We’ll probably find out for sure in July, but stay tuned to TechRadar in the meantime for any additional leaks and rumors.