The latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors hint at an imminent launch, and a battery upgrade for one model

Mass production may have started on the next Galaxy foldables

We're expecting a launch event sometime in July

The Z Flip 7 might be the only model to get a battery boost

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to arrive in July, and a couple of fresh rumors suggest the launches are on schedule – but that only one of these foldables is going to get a battery upgrade this year.

First up, tipster @PandaFlashPro (via SamMobile) says that mass production has now started on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as previously predicted. That fits in nicely with a launch date inside the next couple of months.

Secondly, The Tech Outlook (via SamMobile again) has uncovered certifications for these foldable phones that give away their battery sizes: 4,400 mAh for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (matching the Galaxy Z Fold 6) and 4,300 mAh for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 (up from the 4,000 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 6).

Changes in battery capacity don't always equate to changes in battery life of course, but the indications are that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is going to last longer between charges, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will again offer 10-11 hours of battery life (based on our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review).

Here's what's coming

Another Galaxy Unpacked 2025 showcase is expected (Image credit: Samsung)

We've heard plenty of rumors around these two flagship foldables already, of course. When it comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, there's been talk of improved dust resistance and a major 200MP camera upgrade. Its processor is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and we've also seen unofficial renders of the device.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it seems likely that it's going to get a full-sized cover screen, like the Motorola Razr phones – which would definitely be a welcome improvement. A battery life boost has also been mentioned in previous leaks, with other tipsters agreeing that 4,300 mAh will be the capacity on the 2025 model.

There might be an interesting twist in terms of the software here too: the word is that the phones could come with One UI 8 (based on Android 16), even though One UI 7 (based on Android 15) has only just made it out to the majority of Galaxy handsets.

If Samsung does hold another Unpacked launch event sometime in July, it should be quite a show. Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, we're also expecting to see a new tri-fold device, the Galaxy Watch 8 models, and maybe the Galaxy Ring 2.