Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 unofficial renders tease a slimmer design and a bigger, hidden-in-plain-sight upgrade

New renders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tip a slimmer design

The next-gen foldable could also have larger displays

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Flip 7 is tipped to get a powerful Snapdragon chip

The rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could sport a tweaked design that makes it slimmer, potentially measuring 4.5mm thick when unfolded.

This rumor comes courtesy of tipster OnLeaks working with Android Headlines to produce renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 based on what seems to be insider information. If this information is on point, then that's a decent trimming down of thickness in smartphone terms, given the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when unfolded measured 5.6mm. It would also put the Fold 7 a mere 0.3mm thicker than the world's thinnest foldable phone, which is currently the Oppo Find N5 measuring 4.35mm when unfolded.

Aside from looking a little slimmer, and perhaps having sharper corners to the display and maybe slightly narrower bezels, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks much like the foldable phone that came before it and not dramatically different from the Galaxy Z Fold 5; such is Samsung’s current approach to iterating on phone designs.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD Render

However, what’s not easily noticed in the renders is that the main display will apparently hit 8.2 inches when unfolded, which is a decent size bump, phone-screen-wise, over the 7.6-inch display of the Fold 6. The cover display is also tipped to measure 6.5 inches, which is a little bigger than the 6.3-inch display on the Fold 6.

Overall, the Fold 7’s dimensions are tipped to be 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm, which paves the way for the cover display to get its size boost by being wider than the one on the Fold 6. That could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how well you fared with the cover display on older Fold phones. On the early models it was too narrow to comfortably use, but one could argue that going wider than the Fold 6’s cover display could make it harder to navigate for people with small hands.

Personally, I’m all for more screen space, as it makes sense for foldable phones and helps them pull double duty as a compact tablet, which in my experience helps make them better for productivity on the move.

Aside from these tweaks, we’re expecting the Galaxy Z Fold to follow in the Galaxy S25’s footsteps and get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, with its main cameras getting a bump to 200 megapixels, up from 50MP. But the biggest upgrades are likely to be on the software side, with AI-centric tools and features sure to be given the limelight by Samsung.

Flipping the power on

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is tipped to get a neat power boost over the Flip 6. (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

In another foldable rumor, Korean-language website The Bell reports that yields on Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chip were lower than needed for the Galaxy S25 range, which is why we saw the Snapdragon chipset across all the phones in all regions.

That low yield is apparently still in effect, and so it’s predicted that the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will get a Qualcomm chip instead, leaving the Samsung Z Flip FE to use the Exynos 2500; this would make sense, as that phone is tipped to be a cheaper take on the Galaxy Z Flip.

Giving the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip will see it sport flagship-grade power, which would be welcome for powering AI features but also means the price of the flip-style foldable is unlikely to go down compared to last year.

The Bell also reports that Samsung may look to put a new Exynos 2600 chip in Galaxy S26 phones, which are sure to arrive next year as part of Samsung’s yearly flagship refresh. Given that Samsung often puts Exynos chips in its standard and Plus S-series models in markets outside the US and China, I wouldn't be surprised to see this happen with the Galaxy S26. I’d prefer that Samsung adopt Snapdragon chips across the board given the power they offer.

Either way, we can expect to see new foldables from Samsung around June or July time. Head to the comments to let me know if you’re excited about these phones, or what you’d like to see Samsung do in the foldables realm.