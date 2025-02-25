Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak hints at how the super-thin phone could stay cool

A new Galaxy S25 Edge leak has hinted at the cooling tech it might use

It could come with a special vapor chamber to maintain its performance

The phone is expected to land globally sometime in April

So far we've only seen the briefest of glimpses of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: we know the phone is coming, but we don't know much more than that. Now a new leak reveals some of the cooling tech Samsung might have used for this super-thin handset.

According to well-known tipster @PandaFlashPro (via Wccftech), the Galaxy S25 Edge is going to come with a vapor chamber that's thinner than the one inside the standard Galaxy S25 phone, but larger overall.

Vapor chambers essentially use tiny amounts of liquid to help dissipate heat from the main chipset more quickly, which means it can run faster and more reliably – avoiding any slowdowns or crashes related to heat.

And that cooling is going to be needed, too: the Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to measure a little over 6mm front to back. The lack of space around the core components means overheating might be a risk without a proper cooling system in place.

The rumors so far

"Confirmed" Yes! The S25 Edge Cooling System is Thinner than S25 but Bigger than the S25. https://t.co/1teM1sj4MBFebruary 24, 2025

We've already heard plenty about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, even if Samsung is being coy about the specs of this phone and when it might actually get a launch (leaks suggest it'll be available globally sometime in April).

Only a couple of days ago, a leaked hands-on video of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appeared, giving us a better look at its design. The video also revealed certain specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.

It seems the Galaxy S25 Edge could come with better cameras than the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 too: rumors suggest it could have the same 200MP primary camera as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra included in its setup.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review will tell you, we've been impressed by what the S25 series has had to offer so far, and there's the promise of more to come from the Galaxy S25 Edge. As soon as Samsung gives it a full unveiling, we'll let you know.