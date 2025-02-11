The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be impressively light, and might launch as soon as April

Slimmer *and* lighter than the Galaxy S25

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, close up on the dual camera system, against a marbled background
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)
  • A leaker claims the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be lighter than the Galaxy S25, despite probably having a bigger screen
  • Another source claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will land in Q2
  • That's in line with every other release date rumor we've heard, so it's likely accurate

The key selling point of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to be its slim design, with a recent rumor suggesting it could be just 5.84mm thick, and now we’re hearing that it could be a very light phone, too.

That might not come as much of a surprise, since a slim device is always likely to be lighter than a thick one, but according to @UniverseIce – a leaker with a good track record – the Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh less than the 162g Samsung Galaxy S25.

Now, that is somewhat notable, because while the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be thinner than the 7.2mm-thick Galaxy S25, it will also probably have a bigger screen; the S25 has a 6.2-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to have a 6.66-inch screen.

So, in other words, the Galaxy S25 Edge probably won’t be a small phone, but it could be a very lightweight one – as well as being extremely slim.

Likely landing between April and June

In other Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge news, we’ve heard from leaker Max Jambor that it will apparently launch in Q2 – so sometime between April and June.

We’ve actually heard exactly this claim before from another source, while other leaks point more specifically to an announcement in either April or May – with the greatest number pointing to May.

So, there’s nothing surprising in this latest claim, but it does make us ever more confident that the Galaxy S25 Edge will land sometime in that window.

Whether it will prove popular is another matter entirely, as although it could be impressively thin and light, the phone might be quite compromised in other ways. For one thing, we know it only has two rear cameras, and reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge could also have a small 3,900mAh battery. That, coupled with a likely high price, could make it a tough sell.

Still, other leaks point to a high-res 200MP main camera, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and 12GB of RAM, so the Galaxy S25 Edge hopefully won’t be completely lacking in impressive specs and features.

James Rogerson

James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.

