A near-complete Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specs list has leaked, pointing to an even slimmer design than expected

A detailed specs list has revealed many possible Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features

Another source has revealed that the phone might be thinner than expected

However, the camera lenses reportedly stick out a long way

When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased during the launch of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, not much was actually revealed about the phone. But leaks and rumors have filled in some gaps, and now, thanks to a detailed specs leak, we have a near-complete picture of the device.

Leaker @PandaFlashPro claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP main camera, a 12MP front-facing camera, 12GB of RAM, a 1-120Hz screen with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, 25W charging speeds, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, an Armor Aluminum frame, and 1.32mm bezels.

They also claim the phone has a thinner (so presumably smaller) vapor chamber than the Samsung Galaxy S25, Wi-Fi 7, and an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy S25 "Edge"12MP Front Facing Camera1.32mm Display Bezels | Pro Scaler SupportCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2Armor Aluminum FrameWiFi 7 SupportsBit "Thinner" Vapor Chamber than S2512GB RAM1-120hz Refresh Rate200MP main Camera25w Charging speed"Confirmed" detailsFebruary 8, 2025

They don’t mention everything – for example, we know from Samsung’s teaser that the Galaxy S25 Edge has a second rear camera, and that’s not detailed here. But some other possible specs have been shared by SmartPrix, including that the second camera is a 50MP ultra-wide. SmartPrix also agrees with the above source that the phone's main camera is 200MP.

Additionally, SmartPrix claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 3,900mAh battery with 25W charging, a glass back, and a metal frame.

Much of this is stuff we've heard before, including the presence of a disappointingly small 3,900mAh battery.

Slimmed down, at the cost of a camera

Interestingly, the site also lists dimensions of 158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84mm, which would make the Galaxy S25 Edge thinner than earlier leaks had suggested (dimensions of 159 x 76 x 6.4mm were previously touted).

According to SmartPrix, this previous leak wasn’t wrong as such, rather it referred to a prototype that Samsung has decided not to use. Apparently, the 6.4mm version had a triple-lens rear camera, but Samsung supposedly ditched a lens to further slim down the phone, so that it would be a better rival to the rumored iPhone 17 Air.

However, the Edge's cameras still present a problem, with the site adding that the phone is around 10mm thick at the camera bump because there’s simply no room for more of the camera components inside its main body.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt anyway, but if the Galaxy S25 Edge really is just 5.84mm thick, it makes a lot more sense than a 6.4mm version, which wouldn't have been noticeably slimmer than the 7.2mm Samsung Galaxy S25.

We might not find out exactly what the Galaxy S25 Edge has to offer for a while yet, with most rumors pointing to a launch in May. That said, we're sure to hear plenty more rumors and leaks in the meantime.