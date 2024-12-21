More Galaxy S25 specs leak – and we might know just how thin the S25 Slim version is

The Galaxy S24 series is about to be replaced

It's honestly getting hard to keep up with the Samsung Galaxy S25 leaks at this point, with overlapping rumors coming in from multiple sources ahead of an expected January 22 launch – and we just got more unconfirmed details of the upcoming flagship series.

First up there's news from tipster Abhishek Yadav (via Android Authority) that the Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra are all going to top out at 12GB of RAM, with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage available (and 128GB for the cheapest Galaxy S25).

While that would be a bump up from the 8GB that the Galaxy S24 starts with, it would mean there's no increase in RAM for the Ultra model – as our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review will tell you, it comes with 12GB of RAM as well.

Considering we'd heard multiple rumors that the Galaxy S25 Ultra would hit 16GB next year, it's somewhat disappointing to hear a contradictory report. Nevertheless, a RAM boat for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus would be very welcome.

A new Slim model is coming too

Galaxy S25 Slim (SM-S937x/DS) :• 6.66" display (like S25+)• 200MP HP5 main camera• 50MP JN5 UW• 50MP JN5 3.5X telephoto• SD 8 Elite• ~4700mAh - 5000mAh🔋Launching in Q2, 2025 - similar to A & FE series launch timeline.December 20, 2024

Next up we have a few more details of the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim – a fourth model that could arrive several months after the others. As per @Gadgetsdata (via SamMobile), this phone is going to have the same 6.66-inch display as the Galaxy S25 Plus.

We're apparently looking at the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset on this model too, while the battery capacity is said to be between 4,700mAh-5,000mAh. As for the rear camera, a high-end, triple-lens 200MP+50MP+50MP module with 3.5x optical zoom is rumored.

Those camera specs are at the level we're expecting from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, so it looks like this is going to be a premium handset to be reckoned with – and there have been previous leaks about its camera prowess.

Finally, well-known tipster Ice Universe (via Notebookcheck) reckons the Galaxy S25 Slim might be 6.x mm thick – and whatever that last digit is, that would make it significantly thinner than the 7.6 mm thickness of the Samsung Galaxy S24.