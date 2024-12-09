The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have a big RAM boost, but there’s a catch

A leaker has revealed the storage and RAM combinations that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might be available in

These include 16GB options, an upgrade on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

But the base Galaxy S25 Ultra is apparently stuck with 12GB of RAM

It’s looking like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be an enormously powerful smartphone, as not only will it likely use a top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but it could have 4GB more RAM than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We’d already heard from a couple of sources that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might have 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB in its predecessor), and now a more detailed leak has revealed exactly what storage and RAM configurations the phone might be available in.

According to @Jukanlosreve, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come in three configurations. The base model will apparently have 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, then there’s also said to be a version with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The top model, meanwhile, apparently has 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

You've got to pay more to get more

So, if this leak is accurate, you’ll have to pay extra if you want more RAM, as the cheapest configuration will be stuck at 12GB. That’s unfortunate, especially as many people might be happy with 256GB of storage but still want the most RAM possible. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra came with 12GB of RAM in every configuration.

As always, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, though it comes from a reputable source. If this tip does pan out, then the option of more RAM is good news, and since Samsung often provides a free storage upgrade on its phones as a pre-order perk, it may be possible to get a 16GB version for the price of a 12GB version anyway, just as long as you order the phone straight away.

We should find out exactly what Samsung’s plans are soon, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra release date is likely to be early 2025, with leaks currently pointing to January 22.

