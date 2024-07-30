The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could have extra RAM, with up to 16GB in the S25 Ultra

Samsung’s flagship phones always rank among the most powerful handsets of the year, but they don’t always have the most RAM. In the case of the standard Samsung Galaxy S24, for example, you get just 8GB. However, the company might offer more RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

This claim comes from two sources, with the clearest and most detailed of these leaks stemming from @theonecid. They assert that the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will have 12GB of RAM, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 16GB.

So, that would be an extra 4GB of RAM for the S25 relative to the S24, and it would be a similar upgrade for the Ultra, as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has 12GB of RAM. This wouldn’t be an upgrade for the Plus model, though, as the Galaxy S24 Plus also has 12GB.

While we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt – especially since the source doesn’t have a very extensive track record – we’ve also heard from @UniverseIce that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 16GB of RAM.

Or at least, that appears to be what they’re saying. They claim that something will have 16GB of RAM, and while they don’t name the phone, the majority of their posts on X are focused on Samsung handsets, and this post was sandwiched between two about Samsung software. Go figure.

A likely leak

@UniverseIce also has a much stronger track record than @theonecid, so while nothing is certain just yet, there’s a good chance that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with 16GB of RAM. But as @UniverseIce doesn’t comment on the other two models, we’re less sure of the RAM amounts in those phones.

It’s also worth noting that, even if this leak is accurate, there may still be a 12GB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with the 16GB version possibly only being available with the top storage capacity or in certain regions.

We probably won’t know for sure until early next year, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is likely to be unveiled, but we’re already hearing various things about these phones, including that they could be powered by a beastly Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, and be in for some unspecified design changes.

Plenty more leaks and rumors are sure to start emerging too, and we’ll be bringing you all the most credible ones right here on TechRadar.