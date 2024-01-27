Key specs for the Samsung Galaxy S25 have already started to leak

We're still absorbing everything that the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones have to offer – see our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for some of the details – but we're already seeing leaks for next year's Samsung Galaxy S25 series as well.

According to seasoned tipster Digital Chat Station (via Wccftech), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset that's expected to power the Galaxy S25 – as well as several other 2025 Android flagships – is on course to hit 4GHz in terms of its clock speed.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that's inside the Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets in some regions tops out at 3.30GHz, so you can see the sort of performance increase we're talking about: these phones are going to be faster than ever.

Part of the performance improvement is rumored to be down to a switch to a 3 nanometer process, which essentially means packing more processing power into a smaller space, resulting in improved speeds and more efficient operation (which in theory should have a positive effect on battery life too).

Performance and prices

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series (Image credit: Samsung)

The tipster uses the "Tongzi" nickname to refer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and while we don't fully understand the reference, it's clear from the comments and the reporting around it that it's Qualcomm's upcoming chipset that's being referred to (and it's a nickname that Digital Chat Station has used before).

Early reports of the performance levels offered by the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 are promising, though a Qualcomm executive has predicted a price rise for the processors, which Samsung may well have to pass on to consumers.

As far as the Galaxy S25 specifically is concerned, the only other rumor we've heard about this handset series is that upgraded cameras, powered by Sony sensors, are on the way. Faster speeds, better photos and videos – what's not to like?

It's also worth bearing in mind that Samsung has fitted its own Exynos 2400 processor into the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 in some regions, including the UK and Europe, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. As yet it's not certain if this will happen next year too.