Samsung Galaxy S24 specs rumors: everything we know so far

From the claimed leaks and rumors so far, the Samsung Galaxy S24 won't be hugely different from its predecessor the Samsung Galaxy S23. But a specs boost can be, and is, expected.

Neither the standard nor Plus modes of the next-generation Galaxy phones are expected to change much in the way of external design, other than potentially using titanium sides and having a fresh set of colors; for more on that check out our rumor round-up of the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors.

However, under the hood is where we expect to see the biggest changes. As the Galaxy S24 phones could be AI-centric, they'll need a powerful chipset for powering on-board AI features. So we expect to see the Galaxy S24 phones feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in the US and China at least, and an Exynos 2400 in other regions.

RAM for the standard S24 has been tipped at 8GB, but the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to now start at 12GB. Storage looks set to come in at 128GB and 256GB options for the standard S24, and 256GB and 512GB for the Plus, which would be on par with the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Battery capacity for the Galaxy S24 Plus has been tipped to jump to 4,900mAh, which would be a notable upgrade over its predecessor. Unfortunately, it looks like the standard Galaxy S24 will stick with the same 3,900mAh as last year.

Cameras for both Galaxy S24 phones are expected to have the same specs as those in their S23 counterparts. But we'd expect improved on-device processing and computational photography to drive the biggest upgrades in Galaxy photos.

While the specs upgrade may look to be shrug-worthy, we expect the notable upgrades for the Galaxy S24 phones will come from Samsung's adoption of the so-called 'AI Phone' with a whole range of smart processing delivering better performance and photos and an overall smarter smartphone experience.

But for a breakdown of the Galaxy S24 specs and those we think the S24 Plus will have, check out the table below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumored specs Galaxy S24 Galaxy S24 Plus Dimensions: ~70.86 x 146.3 x 7.62mm ~76.2 x 157.73 x 7.62mm Weight: ~168g ~196g Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels 2316 x 1080 pixels Refresh rate: 40Hz-100Hz variable 40Hz-100Hz variable Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 / Exynos 2400 Rear cameras: 50MP main (24mm, ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (13mm, ƒ/2.2), 10MP telephoto (70mm, ƒ/2.4) 50MP main (24mm, ƒ/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide (13mm, ƒ/2.2), 10MP telephoto (70mm, ƒ/2.4) Front camera: 12MP 12MP RAM: 8GB/12GB 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery: 3,900mAh 4,900mAh Charging: 25W wired 45W wired

