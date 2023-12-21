Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs rumors: everything we know so far

As a flagship phone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to debut with a mix of upgrades that make it one of the most powerful Android phones available, next year.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design isn't expected to change much from that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra (there could be titanium sides and minor changes to the phone's over all size and weight), below the surface we're expecting to see Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (while Samsung's own Exynos 2400 is expected to appear inside the standard and Plus S24s in select markets in the Snapdragon's place). This new chip should help power the generative AI features tipped for the next-gen Galaxy.

RAM may also jump up to 16GB and storage could top out at 2TB, but the rumors are divided on that, and we wouldn't be surprised if RAM came in at 12GB and storage started at 256GB and stopped at 1TB.

We've pulled together a table of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specs based on the rumors we seen so far, as well as our own speculation and expert knowledge. So take a look and see why this phone could be a contender for one of the best phones of 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Rumored specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumored specs Galaxy S24 Plus Dimensions: 79 x 162.3 x 8.7mm Weight: 233 grams Display: 6.8 inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 2,500-nit peak brightness Resolution: 3088 x 1440 pixels Refresh rate: 1Hz-120Hz/144Hz variable Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear cameras: 200MP Wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (3x), 10MP telephoto (5x or 10x) Front camera: 12MP RAM: 12GB, 16GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery: 5,000mAh Charging: 45W wired

From this specs list, the most confusing aspect is the cameras. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the rear array comprised a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with a 3x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom.

But some rumors state that the 10MP 10x camera will be replaced by a 50MP sensor with a 5x optical zoom, reducing the optical range but offering a higher resolution sensor to work with in its stead. However, an opposing rumor notes the 10x camera will remain in place and the 3x telephoto is the one that'll be swapped out for the 50MP unit with a 5x optical zoom.

From our experience, we'd be reasonably confident in Samsung upgrading one of the telephoto cameras and going for a 50MP telephoto sensor, especially as the likes of the Google Pixel 8 Pro sport 48MP telephoto cameras. But which camera gets subbed out for the 50MP sensor is still open to debate. For more details, check out our round up of Samsung Galaxy S24 cameras rumors.