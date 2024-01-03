Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: latest news, rumors and everything we know so far

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year kicks off on January 17, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus expected to arrive alongside the standard-sized Samsung Galaxy S24 and flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's latest high-end phones still rank among the best phones money can buy in 2024 (read our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review to find out why), so we're excited to see what the S24 Plus (and its siblings) can bring to the mobile table this year.

With that January 17 date now fast approaching, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect from Samsung's next super-sized smartphone, so read on for everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. For more Galaxy-related reading, we also have a list of 5 things we want from the Samsung Galaxy S24, and 6 things we want from the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Latest news We expect Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders to begin on January 17 following the phones' official announcement, but you can bag yourself $25, $50, or $100-worth of Samsung credit right now by signing up with your email address and reserving your space in line. This promotion differs slightly in the UK and Australia.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus launched in February 2023 (Image credit: Samsung)

Galaxy Unpacked confirmed for January 17

Pre-order bonuses may have leaked

Samsung debuted the Galaxy S23 Plus at Galaxy Unpacked in February 2023, with the phone going on sale from February 17. The Samsung Galaxy S22 range was revealed around the same time a year prior, so we’d expect this year’s first Galaxy Unpacked event to play host to the launch of the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung itself has now confirmed that Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 17 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, or 5am AEDT on January 18, so that's when we expect to get our first official glimpse at the Galaxy S24 Plus. Samsung will livestream the show via its official site, though we'll be updating this page with our own livestream link nearer the time.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: price

Likely to be at least $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649

The latest Samsung Galaxy S24 price predictions indicate that Samsung will be keeping prices largely comparable to last year's Galaxy range. As such, we expect the Galaxy S23 Plus to start at $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the base configuration (8GB RAM / 256GB storage), rising to $1,119.99 / £1,149 / AU$1,849 for the model with 8GB RAM / 512GB storage.

We've heard that Samsung could be adding a 12GB RAM variant into the mix this year, in which case that aforementioned top-end price could rise even higher.

For a look at the potential pre-order freebies on offer this year, head over to our Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-orders page. At the time of writing, we're expecting Samsung to offer double storage at no extra cost, as well as discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the recently-released Samsung Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: colors

(Image credit: Samsung)

Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow expected

Additional color options could be made available through Samsung.com

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus shipped in four colors – Phantom Black, Green, Lavender and Cream – and the latest rumors surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors suggest that Samsung will again offer the S24 Plus in four shades.

According to serial serial Samsung leaker Ross Young, these colors will be Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow. As with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, it’s likely that Samsung will make additional color options available exclusively through Samsung.com; Young claims that these options will be orange, light blue, and light green.

We've also now heard the exact same selection mentioned by another leaker, @UniverseIce, so we're confident of this rumor's accuracy.

Image 1 of 4 A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Cobalt Violet (Image credit: Android Headlines)

A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Amber Yellow (Image credit: Android Headlines)

A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Marble Gray (Image credit: Android Headlines) A leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 render in Onyx Black (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Finally, leaked renders from Android Headlines (above) show the standard Galaxy S24 in four of those aforementioned shades, so it's safe to expect an identical array of colors for the larger S24 Plus.

If indeed these colors do turn out to be genuine, the Galaxy S24 (and Plus) will mark the first yellow Samsung phones since the Galaxy S10e, which launched in Canary Yellow back in 2019. Ironically, though, these phones might also be the first Samsung handsets since the Galaxy S9 to not be made available in white.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: design and display

Image 1 of 4 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus screen (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus bottom edge (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff) Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus edge (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Likely to have roughly the same screen sizes as last year

iPhone 15 Pro-style designs rumored for the S24 and S24 Plus

We've heard a few different rumors surrounding the potential design changes heading to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, but the latest conversation (as we approach January 17) seems to concern three features: smaller bezels, slightly flatter edges and a brighter M13 OLED display panel.

Assuming there are three models in the S24 line, you’ll likely have to decide between the Galaxy S24’s 6.1-inch display, the Galaxy S24 Plus's 6.6-inch one, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 6.8-inch screen – but one Galaxy S24 Plus screen leak does suggest that the middle model (the Plus) could be marginally larger, at 6.65 inches.

Unless Samsung rocks the boat, we’d expect the Galaxy S24 Plus to stick with its predecessor's glorious dynamic AMOLED 2X panel (1440 x 3088 pixels), as well as its dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 48Hz and 120Hz. That figure might top out at 144Hz this time around, though, and drop as low as 1Hz, if leakers are to be believed. This would be a big upgrade, and could help improve battery life.

As above, there's also talk of a new, more power-efficient M13 OLED panel at work on at least the S24 Ultra, with scale of production dictating whether this panel also gets used on the S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus display (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Also on the screen front, we've heard that all three Galaxy S24 models might have a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, and another source has since echoed the same claim, adding that all three Galaxy S24 models will get an M13 screen, too.

Much of this has been backed up by a recent Samsung Galaxy S24 specs leak, which suggests that the Galaxy S24 Plus has a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, with all three devices reportedly being capable of 2,500 nits of brightness.

This information is obtained from Samsung Display.The base model of the S24 shares the same display features as the Plus/Ultra, except for the resolution. All models feature LTPO, M13, and a brightness of 2500 nits. pic.twitter.com/Zl6pjAN00pOctober 17, 2023 See more

In terms the phone's physical appearance, several leaks point to subtle design changes for the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, with both phones reportedly in line for smaller bezels. They're rumored to be getting slightly flatter edges, too, following the lead of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the iPhone 15 Pro.

Recent Galaxy S24 render leaks (below) seemingly corroborate these predictions, with additional renders of the Galaxy S24 Plus, specifically, offering a more detailed look at the S24's larger sibling. Leaked dummy units of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus have also added fuel to the design rumor fire.

Image 1 of 3 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: camera and battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus camera array (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Rumored to have similar the same camera hardware as the S23 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to play host to some of this year's biggest mobile camera upgrades. That said, the Galaxy S24 Plus cameras won't present a photography slouch, by any means.

In fact, we're expecting the Galaxy S24 Plus to boast exactly the same rear cameras as its predecessor, namely a 50MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10MP telephoto, likely offering 3x optical zoom. It looks like the selfie camera won't be changing, either: we'll likely get a 12MP camera again, and no under-display technology.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, since we were impressed with the photography capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Plus. But beyond the hardware, the cameras on all three new Galaxy phones might get an AI upgrade, as Samsung has applied for trademarks for Magic Pixel, Flex Magic and Flex Magic Pixel, which sound like photo editing features.

We've since heard that the Galaxy S24 might allow you to move or remove people and objects in photos, and expand the background of images, all using AI, so we'd expect these features to be made available on the larger S24 Plus, too. The Galaxy S24 Plus might also allow you to erase people and objects from videos, as well as use AI to reduce graininess and improve the stabilization.

Improvements may be coming to the Galaxy S24 Plus' battery, too, with one report claiming that Samsung is working on an electric-vehicle style battery for its smartphones. This would use a stacked rather than rolled design, allowing for 10% greater capacity in the same space. Whether this will be ready in time for the Galaxy S24 line, though, is less clear.

We've also seen a certification pointing to a 4,900mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which would mark a minor improvement over its predecessor's 4,700mAh power pack. On the charging front, we're expecting to see the latter's 45W charging capabilities return in the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: specs & features

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 is an excellent gaming phone (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Expect an extremely powerful new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Samsung might have an exclusive 'for Galaxy' version

However, the Plus might use an Exynos 2400 in some regions

Under the hood, all three phones will likely be running Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, though some versions of the Galaxy S24 Plus could get a slightly less-powerful Exynos 2400 instead, depending on the region in which they're being sold.

Some reports claim that Samsung will equip the standard Galaxy S24 with an Exynos 2400, while the Plus and Ultra models get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but we're not entirely sure at this stage. Another leaker has claimed that only the S24 Ultra will be equipped with the 8 Gen 3 in all regions, so we'll have to wait until January 17 for confirmation on the chipset front.

In any case, every model in the Galaxy S23 line runs on a bespoke version of Qualcomm’s already impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, so the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 versions of the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra are sure to be even more powerful handsets than their predecessors. Indeed, a leak suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be significantly faster than the 8 Gen 2, and new benchmark scores for both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra seemingly confirm as much.

The Exynos models of the Galaxy S24 Plus (if they come to fruition) will surely be more powerful than their predecessors, too, but perhaps not to the same extent.

In terms of RAM and storage configurations, one source claims that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will start at 128GB/8GB, rather than 256GB/8GB, rising to 12GB RAM. Indeed, a recent benchmark points to 12GB of RAM and an Exynos 2400 chipset in the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which would make for a welcome RAM upgrade but an undesirable chipset.

We also know, for sure, that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will heavily feature AI. Samsung itself is currently applying to trademark the terms 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone'. And alongside confirmation of the Galaxy Unpacked launch date, the company released a teaser trailer for Galaxy AI, which we expect will form a big part of Galaxy Unpacked 2024. "Are you ready for a new era of mobile?," the trailer asks, "Galaxy AI is coming."

Leaks have shown that some of these Galaxy AI features may include AI wallpapers, the ability to move people and objects in photos, live translations of voice calls, and more. More than one source has since backed up these claims.

Samsung also recently announced its first on-device large language model (LLM), Samsung Gauss, and it would make sense for the Galaxy S24 Plus to be among the first Samsung phones to feature these new AI capabilities. In fact, a recent Korea Times report suggests that Samsung Gauss will indeed debut on the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, so we're excited to see what this LLM brings to the mobile table.