Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: the rumored key differences

Samsung is holding an Unpacked launch event on January 17, where the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will (almost certainly) be announced to meet all your flagship phone needs.

But which of these two premium handsets will be the right one for you? What are expected to be the main differences? Is it all down to size and price, or is Samsung taking further steps to differentiate the two devices this time around?

Naturally, we won’t have all the answers until that January 17 event, at which point we hope to have had both of these phones in our hands. That said, what with the internet and manufacturing supply chains being what they are (read: incredibly leaky), we already have a pretty good idea what to expect from the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus launched in February 2023 (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has confirmed that it will be holding its first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year on January 17, at which point we expect the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus to be unveiled. Availability will more than likely follow some time towards the end of January, or very early February.

Rumors suggest that pricing for both phones will be broadly similar to last year’s models, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. As such, the Galaxy S24 will likely start at $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349, while the Galaxy S24 Plus will likely start at $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649.

If you’re running a tighter budget for 2024, then the Galaxy S24 has the clear advantage right out of the gate. It’s likely to be $200 /£200 / AU$300 cheaper than the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24: pre-register your interest and get up to $100 store credit when your preorder

While the devices themselves haven't been officially announced yet, Samsung has already launched a reservation campaign for its upcoming new generation of smartphones – highly likely to be the Galaxy S24 range. Simply register using your email address at the official Samsung site to reserve your place and get a notification once preorders go live (likely 17th January). This reservation campaign is completely free and will score you up to $100 in Samsung Store credit with your preorder – enough to bag some cheap accessories!

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (foreground) and Galaxy S23 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

In terms of design, previous experience with the series tells us that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will be nigh-on identical. While the Ultra line traditionally treads its own distinct path, the Plus has always been little more than a larger version of the non-Plus.

Indeed, leaked press renders (below) appear to have confirmed that point, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus looking exactly the same. That includes identical Black, Gray, Violet and Yellow color options. There’ll almost certainly be additional colors added somewhere down the line through Samsung’s website. Early signs point to orange, light blue, and light green.

Image 1 of 3 An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext) An unofficial render of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: @OnLeaks / @GizNext)

Those aforementioned renders suggest that both of these phones will look quite similar to their immediate predecessors, but with flatter rims and narrower bezels. The design language won’t be a complete departure, but we’re expecting them to feel that little bit classier.

As we’ve already mentioned, the Galaxy S24 Plus will be larger than the Galaxy S24, and the most obvious result (or cause) of that will be a much larger display. Some Samsung Galaxy S24 screen size rumors claim that Samsung will up the size of the Galaxy S24 screen to nearer 6.2-inches (6.17-inches to be exact), while the Galaxy S24 Plus’ screen will be bumped up to 6.65-inches.

The Galaxy S23 Plus (above) uses a 6.6-inch AMOLED display (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Where the Galaxy S24 Plus could really pull away from its little brother is through the sharpness of its display. It’s been claimed that the larger phone may gain a WQHD+ display, making it closer to the Galaxy S24 Ultra than the Galaxy S24 (with its FHD+ resolution).

Might the Plus model also gain the Ultra’s more flexible LTPO technology, which enables the refresh rate to scale down from 120Hz to 1Hz? Some reports are claiming that both of these non-Ultra phones will gain such a capability, so we’ll need to keep an eye out for a battery-saving shift.

Another unknown is whether the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will gain the new more efficient M13 OLED panel that’s reportedly on its way to the Galaxy S24 Ultra . Reports suggest that both of these phones could also get a major brightness bump to 2,500 nits , which would be nice to see. Quite literally.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Cameras

The rear Galaxy S24 cameras could be unchanged from those on the Galaxy S23 series (above) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Don’t expect major advances in camera tech for either of these phones. Samsung Galaxy S24 camera rumors suggest that both the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will feature the same triple camera set-up as the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, each with a 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

Indeed, the only stand-out difference with the class of 2024 could be a new 12MP selfie camera, up from 10MP in the 2023 models.

That’s not to say that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus won’t take better pictures than their predecessors. Samsung is expected to go big on AI this year, which should bring some Pixel-esque image processing tricks to its latest phones. It’s been discovered that Samsung has applied for trademarks for the terms Magic Pixel, Flex Magic and Flex Magic Pixel. That sounds like a bunch of AI-assisted camera features to us.

It could be that one of those terms is a rumored feature that allows you to move or remove people and objects from photos . We’ve also heard it claimed that you’ll be able to expand the background of images, while Samsung’s boosted AI smarts should also reduce graininess and improve image stabilization.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Performance and software

Samsung Galaxy S23 (left) and Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (right) (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

You can expect the usual generational performance bump from Samsung in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, but we could be set to see the company falling back into bad habits.

Reports suggest that Samsung is reverting to splitting the chip supplier for these two phones , with some territories getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and others getting Samsung’s bespoke Exynos 2400. Experience tells us that the former will be the better of the two.

There’s another claim that sounds even more interesting, and way preferable as far as we’re concerned. Some reports claim that Samsung will split its chip provision along model rather than territorial grounds, with the cheaper Galaxy S24 getting the likely-inferior Exynos 2400 and the Galaxy S24 Plus getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Whatever the case, you can expect a solid – if not seismic – performance boost over the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which is what really matters.

We could see an increase in RAM for one or both of these models, too. Whether 12GB becomes the new norm (compared to 8GB) or simply a new option remains to be seen. Even then, the choice could be country-dependent.

As already mentioned, Samsung is going to focus on AI in a big way in 2024, and it’s already applied to trademark the terms ‘AI Phone’ and ‘AI Smartphone’. Rumor has it that this will manifest itself in such features as AI wallpapers, live voice call translations, and those aforementioned AI camera tricks.

Samsung recently announced its first on-device large language model (LLM), Samsung Gauss, which could make an appearance in these two phones (and the Ultra, of course). There is a chance that this LLM will require a subscription, however, which would be a bit of a bind.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Battery life

It could be that both of these phones receive a bump in battery capacity. The Galaxy S24 has been tipped for a 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,900mAh), while the Galaxy S24 Plus could have a 4,900mAh cell (up from 4,700mAh).

We’re not talking huge capacity increases here, but every little helps when you’re talking about bigger, brighter displays and advanced AI features.

Don’t expect any changes to the charging provisions for these two phones, however. certification details point to the Galaxy S24 sticking with 25W maximum wired charging, while the Galaxy S24 Plus should once again support up to 45W. You also won’t get a charger in either box, we suspect.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Early verdict

(Image credit: Future)

Picking between Samsung’s mainline S and S Plus models has always been a pretty simple choice. They offer nigh-on identical features and designs, but with the Plus having a more expansive display and superior battery life. Conversely, the regular S is easier to lug around and cheaper to buy.

That same distinction looks likely to remain the case for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, but we are seeing signs that Samsung is looking to provide more differentiation. It’s far from certain, but the Plus could pull away from its brother somewhat with a sharper display and maybe even a superior processor.

We’ll know more over the coming weeks, but there’s a chance Samsung will be offering a more nuanced flagship smartphone choice in 2024. Naturally, we’ll be here to help you make it.