Samsung Galaxy S24 price predictions for every model

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will probably launch in January, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. So if you’re planning to buy one of these phones, you’ll likely be able to do so soon.

But how much will you have to pay? While Samsung hasn’t yet announced the prices of its upcoming flagships, leaks have provided us with possible prices, and combined with Samsung’s recent pricing history for Galaxy S phones, we now have a good idea of what these handsets are likely to cost.

Below then, you’ll find predicted pricing for all three Samsung Galaxy S24 models. And if we hear any conflicting information, we’ll update this article to include it.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24 likely to cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

There’s good news when it comes to the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24, because all signs point to it costing the same amount as the Samsung Galaxy S23, rather than there being a price increase.

Most recently, a report in the Korea Economic Daily in mid-December stated that Samsung planned to freeze prices on the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, and we also heard claims of a Galaxy S24 price freeze from leaker yeux1122 (who has a good track record) a couple of weeks earlier.

That would mean the Samsung Galaxy S24’s price will start at around $799.99 / £849 / AU$1,349, as that’s what the Samsung Galaxy S23 starts at.

Going by the Galaxy S23’s pricing, the S24 might rise to $859.99 / £899 / AU$1,449 for more storage (likely getting you 128GB and 256GB for the lower and higher prices respectively). There may also be a third Galaxy S24 model with 512GB of storage though according to one leak, which could mean the price maxes out higher.

This potentially frozen price isn’t entirely good news though, as Samsung has reportedly achieved this by compromising on some elements of the phone, including sticking with 8GB of RAM, and using its own Exynos 2400 chipset for the Samsung Galaxy S24 rather than a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, in at least some regions.

In any case, we’d take these pricing claims with a pinch of salt for now, but they seem believable, especially as there are no conflicting reports. And Samsung has – at least in the US – kept the price stable for several years now.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus likely to cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The situation with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus looks to be much the same as with the standard model, which is to say it will reportedly cost the same as its predecessor.

The same two sources as above said as much, and gave the same reasoning – namely that the specs could be limited in some ways, most notably that at least some regions will apparently get a version of the Galaxy S24 Plus with an Exynos 2400 chipset, rather than the more desirable and expensive Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

That would mean a starting price of around $999.99/ £1,049 / AU$1,649 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, likely with 256GB of storage and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, based on leaks, possibly rising to $1,119.99 / £1,149 / $1,849 for 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

As with the predicted Galaxy S24 pricing we’d take this with some skepticism but these claims seem credible, and they come from reputable sources.

How much is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra likely to cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

There’s a bit more debate over what the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost than the other two models, but most leaks – and the most recent ones – suggest that the next Ultra will also cost the same as its predecessor.

The same sources as above say as much, meaning that as recently as mid-December we’ve heard that claim. That’s notable because with these phones likely landing in January, that leak emerged very close to the probable launch date, and is therefore more likely to be accurate than older leaks.

If true, then the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will start at around $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949, which might get you 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, with prices rising to around $1,379.99 / £1,399 / AU$2,249 for perhaps 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and $1,619.99 / £1,599 / AU$2,649 for 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Those are the configurations that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in, and we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will have the same RAM amounts – which is reportedly one tactic Samsung has employed to keep the price the same – though one leak does point to a 2TB Galaxy S24 Ultra model, and if that exists it might cost more.

In fact, pricing across the configurations might be higher than previously, with one rumor claiming the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will cost more than the S23 Ultra, though didn't say by how much.

As this is an earlier leak and conflicts with more recent ones, we doubt it’s accurate, but with Samsung reportedly equipping the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a pricey Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it’s not impossible.