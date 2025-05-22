The Samsung Galaxy S26 could have a new main camera

However, it might still be 50MP

It's possible the Galaxy S26 Edge and Plus will also get new camera sensors

The Samsung Galaxy S25 has the same main camera sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S24, so while this camera performs reasonably well, it’s really due an upgrade with the Samsung Galaxy S26. Thankfully, an upgrade is what we might get.

According to GalaxyClub, the Samsung Galaxy S26 will have a new 50MP sensor. Now, that’s no change in megapixels, but the site claims that “as far as we understand” it will be a new model in Samsung’s ISOCELL GN series, and possibly one that hasn’t been announced yet. That would be in place of the 50MP ISOCELL GN3 in the Samsung Galaxy S25.

While there’s no mention here of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, we’d expect that would also have this new sensor since the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has the same sensor as the base S25. That’s assuming there is a Galaxy S26 Plus at all, as some reports claim Samsung is considering ditching this model in favor of a Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge.

Samsung or Sony?

Speaking of the S26 Edge, leaker @Jukanlosreve has claimed that both this and the base Samsung Galaxy S26 will use a 50MP Sony sensor. So that’s slightly at odds with the claim above, as while both leaks point to a new 50MP sensor for the Galaxy S26, there’s disagreement on the brand.

BIG: * NEXT YEAR'S S26 VANILLA AND EDGE MODELS WILL FEATURE A 50MP 1.0UM SENSOR FROM SONY.May 22, 2025

Still, it seems likely then that the sensor will be changing, even if we’re not sure what to. Equipping the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge with a 50MP sensor would seem an odd choice though, since the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a 200MP one. Fewer megapixels doesn’t necessarily mean a reduction in quality, but it might not look great from a marketing perspective.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt anyway, as the Samsung Galaxy S26 series probably won’t land until early 2026.

We have started hearing quite a few things about these phones though, with earlier leaks pointing to bigger batteries across the whole S26 series, while the base model could have an Exynos 2600 chipset in some regions, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could get a new lens and a variable aperture.

So it sounds like there could be quite a lot of upgrades coming to Samsung’s flagship phone series.