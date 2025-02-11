Samsung Galaxy S26 could get a major battery upgrade that makes it worth waiting for

Samsung's Galaxy S26 phones could use silicon carbon batteries

These could provide capacities of up to 7,000mAh, according to a new report

Silicon carbon batteries look set to be the future of phone batteries

If you’ve yet to grab a Samsung Galaxy S25, then the Galaxy S26 could be worth waiting for as it’s been tipped to get a huge battery update.

A report from Korean-language website FNNews claims that Samsung is considering a move to silicon-carbon batteries for its next-generation Galaxy phones, which could see battery capacities leap from 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh and 7,000mAh.

This boost in capacity would be facilitated by swapping out the graphite in the anode of a conventional lithium-ion battery and using the compound silicon carbide, allowing for a smaller yet more energy-dense battery as silicon can hold more ions than graphite. The use of silicon carbide rather than plain silicon also makes for a battery that’s able to handle more power and higher voltages than silicon, and which has better thermal stability, all leading to a battery that’s more powerful and efficient.

We’ve already seen silicon carbon batteries pop up in new phones, as you’ll see in our Oppo Find X8 Pro review. But the adoption of such battery tech, which can be expensive, has yet to find its way into Samsung, Google, or Apple phones.

A new frontier for Galaxy phones

Silicon carbon batteries could give the next-gen Galaxy a big battery boost over the Galaxy S25.

I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for a few weeks now, and while I’ve not been impressed by the longevity of its 5,000mAh battery, I’ve not been let down either.

But the continued rise of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tools and features, and the increased ability to run on-device rather than needing support from the cloud, means current and future smartphones could be more energy-hungry than ever before. Then there’s the future move to 6G to consider, which like 5G could prove to be a drain on phone batteries when under sustained use.

So new ways to get more out of the same-sized batteries as we see in today’s phones could be the low-key next frontier for smartphones. And if FNNews’ report is accurate, then Samsung could be one of the big brands to spearhead this move, even though it won’t be the first.

Given that the Galaxy S25 family has only just launched – with the phones duly claiming spots on our best phones and best Samsung phones lists – it’ll be a while before we see the Galaxy S26. But some 12 months from now, we might get a Galaxy phone with a battery life that thoroughly impresses us.