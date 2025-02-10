The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is still full price and I don't know what Samsung's playing at

After a year of speculation, months of rumors, and weeks of post-announcement waiting, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is finally here – the first Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra units have hit store shelves and customer’s doorsteps. The wait is finally over.

If you’re like me, though, and always on the lookout for a great tech deal, then you may have been waiting for a piece of news about a different Galaxy smartphone – for the past few weeks, I’ve been holding out hope that we might see an official price reduction for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in the wake of the Galaxy S25 Ultra going on sale.

It’s standard practice for phone makers to reduce the price of their older models as new flagships take center stage, in recognition that these erstwhile pack-leaders are no longer at the cutting edge of technology or the company’s smartphone lineup.

However, at the time of writing, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra remains on sale from Samsung directly at full price in the US and UK.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

Personally, I’m a little confused by this decision. Is Samsung suggesting the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra are of equal value? That wouldn’t make much sense if it wants people to see the Galaxy S25 Ultra as the shiny, new, bucket-of-AI device that it is.

Perhaps Samsung is banking on more selective customers, who prefer the sharper design and exclusive colors of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, being willing to shell out to get these features. But that doesn’t quite add up either, as Samsung is now drastically undercut on the Galaxy S24 Ultra by third-party retailers.

I hate to say it, but the continued listing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra at full price could also just be a last minute cash grab as stocks dwindle. Though Samsung doesn’t leave any signs of this on the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s various international landing pages, the absence of certain storage configurations suggests a “while stocks last” situation is afoot.

From this perspective, I have to raise some concerns about Samsung’s approach. Is leaving the Galaxy S24 Ultra up at full price really the fairest thing to do for those who may not be up-to-date on the latest tech releases? On the phone’s UK landing page, there’s no mention of its successor being available. I’m not sure that’s the most considerate way to do things.

Is it just the S Pen?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

As we previously covered, the Galaxy S24 Ultra does have a stylus-shaped ace up its sleeve over the Galaxy S25 Ultra – a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s stylus is able to function as a remote control for One UI, the camera app, and other gesture-based commands – but the Galaxy S25 Ultra cut this connectivity, leaving many Samsung fans dismayed.

A petition to bring back Bluetooth connectivity to the S Pen was signed thousands of times in its first few days online.

I’m not seriously suggesting that Samsung is charging a premium for the Bluetooth S Pen by keeping the Galaxy S24 Ultra at full price, but this sole example of the older phone having a hardware advantage does highlight the feature disparity between the two evenly-priced devices.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes equipped with the blazing-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, gets a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, and has the new Personal Data Engine hardware core for AI and security.

In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and no such core. The phones are otherwise very similar hardware wise.

In any case, if the “while stocks last” theory holds, we may not have to worry about this conundrum for much longer – though if you are looking to buy a top-end handset directly from Samsung, be sure to take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review and our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review to make sure you’re really getting the one you want.