Confirmed: the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra won't get a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen after all

- The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was announced on January 22 with a downgraded S Pen
- Reports then emerged that Samsung could release a separate, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for those who wanted one
- However, Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that this won’t be the case
After a week of conflicting reports on the matter, Samsung has confirmed to TechRadar that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will not support Bluetooth S Pen functionality.
The company’s latest flagship was announced at Galaxy Unpacked on January 22, and it was soon discovered that Samsung had axed Bluetooth compatibility from the phone’s included S Pen accessory. Then, on January 26, Android Authority spotted a Samsung blog post that included the line “Bluetooth-enabled S Pens sold separately,” suggesting Samsung would be releasing a standalone, Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for frustrated Galaxy S25 Ultra owners.
However, Samsung has now confirmed to TechRadar that this won’t be the case. The company didn’t elaborate on why its own blog post detailed a non-existent product, but it’s safe to assume that this was done in error. Sorry, S Pen fans.
Bluetooth-enabled S Pens have (or had) been a feature of Samsung’s Note and Ultra devices for over a decade. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, came with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen that allowed users to control the phone remotely; you could use it to trigger the camera, open apps, and navigate the phone’s UI, among other things.
As for why Samsung removed Bluetooth functionality from its latest S Pen, the company told TechRadar’s Editor-at-large, Lance Ulanoff, that it did so because so few people were using the related features. Indeed, in his Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, Lance noted that he “didn’t miss [these Bluetooth features]” and that the S Pen remained a “worthy drawing implement,” so perhaps the company was right to allocate its resources elsewhere this year.
That said, for fans of the S Pen’s Bluetooth functionality, Samsung’s confusing messaging will undoubtedly have felt like rubbing salt into the wound.
For more on Samsung's latest smartphones, check out our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 review and hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus review.
