A new OnePlus Open 2 tease shows just how thin the upcoming foldable will be

Oppo continues to tease the Oppo Find N5

The phone will be the OnePlus Open 2 globally

It's significantly thinner than an iPad Pro

Oppo is continuing to tease the imminent arrival of the Oppo Find N5 – which will most probably be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China – and the latest snippet of promotional material gives us more of an idea about just how thin this foldable will be.

Oppo President of Overseas Marketing Billy Zhang shared an image (via Notebookcheck) showing the Oppo Find N5 up against the M4 iPad Pro launched by Apple in May 2024 – and you can see for yourself the difference in thickness from front to back.

For comparison, the iPad Pro model in question is 5.1 mm front to back, if we're talking about the 13-inch version (which we're assuming is the case). The Oppo Find N5 (or OnePlus Open 2) is noticeably thinner than that when opened.

There's been plenty of speculation that the OnePlus Open 2 would indeed by the thinnest foldable yet when it shows up. Considering the Honor Magic V3 is currently the thinnest foldable at 9.2 mm when closed, so that's the target to beat.

Upgrades all the way

I can't believe how slim our latest foldable is. We've pushed our engineering to ensure an optimal experience, folded or unfolded, and I can't wait for users to get their hands on it next month. #OPPOFindN5 pic.twitter.com/8j0zEO2gEfJanuary 24, 2025

Oppo has previously shared promotional images showing the thinness of the upcoming foldable, and it certainly looks like a record breaker. We'll have to wait and see if this has any impact on the handset's mechanisms and durability.

Being super-thin could also affect the battery life offered by the OnePlus Open 2, though foldable phones do at least have more surface area to fit battery packs in – and the rumor is that this model will have an especially large battery.

We're also expecting the handset to come with improved waterproofing, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm, which should mean a significant boost in performance from the first OnePlus foldable that launched in October 2023.

Head to our OnePlus Open review and you'll see we're big fans of the original OnePlus foldable, so we're excited to see what comes next. An official launch date hasn't been announced, but Oppo has said it will be sometime in February.