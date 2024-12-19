The OnePlus Open 2 could come with these key upgrades – and the biggest battery yet in a foldable

The OnePlus Open 2 could have a huge 5,900mAh battery

Improved performance and waterproofing are also tipped

We should see the phone show up in early 2025

Having loved the OnePlus Open, we're ready and waiting for the OnePlus Open 2 to be revealed in the first few months of 2025 – and the latest leak around the foldable has raised the anticipation level up a few more notches.

According to well-known tipster @chunvn8888, the OnePlus Open 2 is going to come with some key hardware upgrades. Those upgrades include a 5,900mAh battery (up from 4,805mAh in the first model), which would be the biggest battery in a foldable to date.

That's not all: the handset is set to come with IPX9 waterproofing – taking this foldable phone from "splash resistant" with the 2023 model to truly waterproof for the 2025 edition – and the top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Qualcomm.

The phone will apparently be led by a 50MP camera on the rear, with the same 3x optical zoom as previously. The cameras on the back are said to be arranged in a W shape, so it seems something of a redesign is on the way as well.

The rumors so far

OPPO/OnePlus foldable will have a big comeback sometime during Q1/2025, and ofc global release is guaranteed. It will pack the biggest battery size for a foldable (5900mAh) in one of the slimmist form on market , IPX9 debut, 50MP W shape IMX882 3x tele, 8 Elite SoC.December 19, 2024

This new information lines up pretty well with the OnePlus Open 2 rumors we've heard so far, though a previous leak put the battery size at a mere 5,700mAh. That leak said the new phone would be slimmer than its predecessor too, which is backed up by @chunvn8888.

The latest tip also mentions a launch window of Q1 2025 – so January, February, or March. Again, that's something we've heard before, so it's looking increasingly likely that the foldable will break cover before we're too far through next year.

In our OnePlus Open review, we described it as the first foldable we'd seen that didn't compromise on anything – though since then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold have arrived to give OnePlus some new competition.

It certainly sounds as though the OnePlus Open 2 is going to be a major upgrade on the first model, and the kind of phone that's going to find a place in our best foldables list. As soon as anything is made official, we'll let you know.