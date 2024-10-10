We might have a launch window for the much-anticipated OnePlus Open 2

Our OnePlus Open review will tell you we were hugely impressed with the first foldable from OnePlus – and a new leak may have given us some idea of when the eagerly awaited follow-up is going to see the light of day.

According to tipster @Rodent950 (via Android Authority), the OnePlus Open 2 is scheduled to come out in the first quarter of next year: so we're looking at January, February, or March 2025. This is a tipster who doesn't have a perfect track record, but who has been accurate with some predictions in the past.

The leak doesn't actually mention the OnePlus Open 2, but it does reference the Oppo Find N5, which is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 outside of China (remember Oppo and OnePlus are now part of the same company).

More information from this source says the same camera system from the OnePlus Open will be used in its successor: a triple-lens 48MP primary plus a 64MP telephoto and 48MP ultrawide setup with 3x optical zoom. It's capable of grabbing some very good photos and videos, so a lack of an upgrade in 2025 wouldn't be too disappointing.

What comes next?

Find N5 and X8 Ultra are coming in Q1 N5 is tested with X8 Ultras quad camera setup, but seems that they're ditching it and continue with current tricam setup. #OppoFindN5 #OppoFindX8Ultra pic.twitter.com/jYvmaJ5PBMOctober 9, 2024

"The only big foldable phone that doesn’t feel like a compromise," we wrote in our OnePlus Open review, on the way to giving the foldable 4.5 stars out of 5. It's currently very near the top of our best foldable phones list as well.

That raises the question: exactly how is OnePlus going to top it next time around? From the rumors we've heard so far, the OnePlus Open 2 could be thinner than its predecessor. We're also expecting the handset to come running the as-yet-unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, up from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We do have a few ideas about how the OnePlus Open 2 might make its mark: we'd like to see improved water and dust resistance, a larger battery, the addition of wireless charging support, and the option to use a stylus with the device.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, when it comes to a foldable phone, upgrades get even trickier to implement – but we should find out soon what Oppo and OnePlus have been working on. Considering the original OnePlus Open launched in October 2023, sometime in early 2025 would make sense for the next model.