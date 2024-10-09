We may have our first official glimpse of the OnePlus 13 – but we're not sure which chipset it'll use

The rumors about a OnePlus 12 successor are picking up pace, and we could see the OnePlus 13 arrive as soon as this month – with a new clip shared by chip maker Qualcomm perhaps giving us our first official look at the upcoming handset.

The clip, which was posted to Chinese social media platform Weibo (via Notebookcheck), is apparently showcasing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor first and foremost. However, there's also a glimpse of the chip inside a phone that's giving off strong OnePlus 13 vibes.

There's the off-center camera island, for example, which is a bit of a giveaway. Plus, with previous rumors suggesting the OnePlus 13 would be the first phone to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, there's a good chance that's what we're looking at.

That said, the name of the processor isn't explicitly mentioned in this clip – though Qualcomm does flag up the use of Oryon cores, which we've already seen in Snapdragon X Elite processors. So it's possible that this isn't actually the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at all.

A chip off the new block

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 aka Extreme Edition: Official Qualcomm teaser video - YouTube Watch On

The teaser clip does build up the hype quite nicely, with talk of a breakthrough in performance and next-generation silicon, but the chip isn't identified by name.

According to well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, this is actually the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That's a chipset we really don't know much about – it's possible that it's just a rebranding of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, or something else entirely. It means we're still guessing when it comes to which processor will be powering the OnePlus 13.

Other rumors to appear to date suggest that the OnePlus 13 will get a display that's curved around all four sides, as well as a massive 6,000mAh battery (up from 5,400 mAh on the OnePlus 12). The camera setup may be a little underwhelming, however.

We should know more when the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit takes place, from October 22-24 – as trailed in the teaser clip above. Qualcomm will be telling us what it's next-gen chipset is called, and quite possibly the phones it's heading to as well.