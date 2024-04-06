The OnePlus 13 could arrive with a redesigned, curved display

In our OnePlus 12 review we called the flagship "the coolest phone you can buy", and with that in mind we're very interested to see what the OnePlus 13 brings with it – and it is, apparently, bringing with it a new, curved display.

This is according to reliable tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority), who says that both OnePlus and sister company Oppo are planning to use a micro-quad curved panel on their upcoming phones. The new technology is apparently on the way for both flagship and mid-range devices.

As the "quad" in there suggests, this means a display that's curved at the edges along all four sides. Plenty of phones have had curves on both their longer edges, but this would extend that idea to create a more seamless transition from screen to frame.

The OnePlus 12 display features curves on the longer sides, but not the top and bottom, so this would be quite a noticeable redesign if it happens. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is one phone that's already tried the quad-curve approach, and it's called an "All Around Liquid Display" on that particular handset.

What we know so far

Both OnePlus & OPPO are using micro quad curved panel(On flagships + mid-range)April 4, 2024 See more

It's still very early days for OnePlus 13 rumors, bearing in mind the OnePlus 12 only launched globally in January. With that in mind, It's likely that the upcoming handset will launch near the start of 2025, though we may get an announcement in China earlier than that – perhaps in December of this year.

One leak we have come across suggests a pretty significant camera upgrade is in the offing, though the distinctive style of the rear camera on the OnePlus 12 may not stick around for the OnePlus 13, the same tipster also says.

The same leak claims the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor is going to be used to power the OnePlus 13, which is to be expected. The next-gen chipset hasn't been announced yet, but Qualcomm launches new silicon every year like clockwork, and it should be making an appearance around October time.

Other snippets from the rumor mill point to a 2K screen (matching the 1440 x 3168 pixels of the current flagship model), and a more secure ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. As we work our way through the year, expect to hear more OnePlus 13 leaks and rumors.