Google Pixel 8a leaks may have revealed the mid-range phone's specs and design

The Google Pixel 8a isn't much of a secret at this stage. A new batch of leaks gives further evidence of the handset's existence and tells us the specs and the design we can look forward to in the upcoming mid-range phone.

Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar (via Android Authority) has posted several specs for the phone, as well as a price estimate of $500 - $550 (that's about £395 - £435 / AU$760 - AU$835). As for the phone, we can expect a 6.1-inch, 120Hz, OLED screen, a Tensor G3 chip, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Google Pixel 8a- 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz- Tensor G3- 128/256GB storage- 64MP (OIS) + 13MP (UW)- 13MP selfie- Android 14- 4,500mAh (~)- 27W chargingLaunch: May ($500-550)What are your price expectations?April 5, 2024 See more

Apparently, there's a dual-lens 64MP+13MP camera around the back and a 13MP selfie camera on the front, with power provided by a 4,500mAh battery. Those specs match up well with the Google Pixel 8, though we assume the new phone will come with cheaper materials and a few other compromises to hit a lower price.

The leak lends more credence to some of the earlier rumors we've seen, including one about the 120Hz screen on the Pixel 8a. As you'll see from our full Google Pixel 8 review, that handset retails at $699 / £699 / AU$1,199, so there may not be too much to choose between these phones when the Pixel 8a appears.

Google hints

This couldn't be the Pixel 8a, could it? (Image credit: Google)

There are a couple of other leaks to tell you about. One, as spotted by MySmartPrice, suggests several Pixel 8a models have now shown up in the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database. This doesn't tell us too much, other than that a launch is getting closer.

And lastly, it seems Google is getting in on the leaks. As spotted by GSMArena and others, a new Google Fi Wireless advert shows a phone that doesn't exactly match the Pixel 8 design, leading to some speculation that this is the Pixel 8a. Of course, it might just be a mockup of a generic Pixel phone.

The biggest changes this year could be around the phone's design, because leaked renders have pointed to larger bezels and curvier corners. Those extra curves also appeared in a separate leak, making it easier to believe this is the final Pixel 8a design.

As for when we'll see the Google Pixel 8a, we know Google I/O 2024 gets underway on May 14, and the phone will probably be unveiled there. It's the same event that was used to launch the Google Pixel 7a last year.