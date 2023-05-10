Google Pixel 7a gets official unveiling at Google I/O 2023 – here’s what we know

Google has officially lifted the lid on its next mid-range powerhouse – the Google Pixel 7a – at Google I/O 2023, confirming many of the impressive specs that had already been leaked about the device in the weeks leading up to the event itself.

Designed to occupy the space between the already-released Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro – and arriving as the successor to the excellent Google Pixel 6a – the Google Pixel 7a has the makings of being one of the best cheap phones of 2023.

We were able to get our hands on the new device ahead of time, so head over to our full Google Pixel 7a review for our thoughts on whether Google's latest Pixel handset lives up to the billing. We're also tracking the rest of Google's product launches over on our Google I/O 2023 live blog.

On the design front, the Google Pixel 7a shares obvious DNA with the other two Pixel 7 phones – it’s got a smooth back, a metal frame and a camera bar – and this latest addition to the Pixel family is supposedly Google's most durable A-Series phone yet. See the device in action below:

Its display features Corning Gorilla Glass, and the phone has been designed using a host of recycled materials. It’ll also ship in four colors – Charcoal, Snow, Sea and Coral (though the latter is only available from Google directly) – and just one storage option: 128GB.

The Google Pixel 7a packs a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz – which, incidentally, is a superior refresh rate to the vanilla iPhone 14 – and the device uses Google's Tensor G2 chip under the hood.

Coupled with 8GB of RAM, that processor should allow the Google Pixel 7a to meet the demands of streaming, swiping, snapping and mobile gaming with ease – perhaps even as well as the standard Google Pixel 7, which uses the same chipset.

(Image credit: Google)

When it comes to cameras, the Google Pixel 7a features a dual rear camera set-up that comprises a 64MP main lens – the largest ever included on an A-Series device – and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Super Res Zoom will allow for clearer close-up portraits from far away, and the Pixel 7a also features Long Exposure (another first for the A-Series). On the front is a 13MP camera that’s capable of Face Unlock – an upgrade over the Pixel 6a’s 8MP selfie snapper.

Google says the phone’s 4,385mAh battery will yield more than 24 hours of use (or 72 hours if you turn on Extreme Battery Saver mode), and the Pixel 7a supposedly learns your favorite apps so it doesn't waste power on ones that you rarely use. The device supports 18W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging on any Qi-certified accessoriest, too.

The Google Pixel 7a is available to buy right now for $499 / £449 / AU$749, which marks a slight increase (in the US and UK, at least) over the $449 / £399 / AU$749 launch cost of the Pixel 6a. If you're thinking of picking one up, head over to our Google Pixel 7a review for our verdict on the device.